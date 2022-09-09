ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3Ieg_0hotl6Rd00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store.

Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest.

Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin entered a 7-11 store on Old Buncombe Road with his face covered.

Griffin pointed a gun at a clerk while approaching him and demanded cash. He left the store on foot after the clerk obeyed.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spotted Griffin near Poinsett Highway while en route to the 7-11. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Deputies seized the money and gun used during the robbery from Griffin. The suspect’s clothes also matched the clothing of the perpetrator seen on the store’s surveillance video.

Griffin will serve his sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspects arrested after Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two murder suspects have been arrested. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
PACOLET, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy