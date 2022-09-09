ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The week's best photojournalism

By Jacob Lambert
Janus, a two-headed tortoise, celebrates its twenty-fifth birthday — a record for a two-headed tortoise — in Geneva.
A soccer player tries to stop a free kick during a game in Frankfurt.
A man rows his boat through lotus plants in Srinagar, Kashmir.
An emaciated cow stands in a dry wash in Iresteno, Kenya.

