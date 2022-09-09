ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Family fun day Saturday at Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa

 5 days ago

Bring the family and journey through 100 years of military aviation at Family Fun Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa.

The museum will offer reduced admission of $5 per person or $10 for a family group of four; children 5 and under are free. Special reduced admission is sold at the door only. Annual pass holders are admitted free. For information, call 480-924-1940 or go to azcaf.org .

Adventures and activities include:

  • Aviation technology challenge, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (up to age 12);
  • Basic flight lesson introduction, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.;
  • Docent museum tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and
  • 60,000 square feet of unique war planes and exhibits commemorating vital events and people in history.

