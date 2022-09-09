Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study shows game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
MedicalXpress
Study finds decline in performance of some COVID-19 home testing kits during omicron period
The performance of some home testing kits for COVID-19 appears to have declined as the omicron variant emerged, suggests a study published by The BMJ today. The findings, based on three widely used rapid antigen tests, show that performance improved when tests used both nose and throat samples compared with nasal samples only.
MedicalXpress
Long-term study determines recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage
The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
MedicalXpress
Older adults with regular activity routines are happier and do better on cognitive tests, study finds
Older adults who consistently get up early and remain active throughout the day are happier and perform better on cognitive tests than those with irregular activity patterns, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh researchers. The findings, published online in JAMA Psychiatry, suggest that patterns of activity—not...
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
The best magnesium supplement may help you to sleep better, improve mood and increase energy – here’s our tried and tested round-up
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mental health could be connected to what time of day you eat
BOSTON -- A study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital shows that eating during the day may be better for your mental health than eating at night. Researchers disrupted the circadian rhythms of 12 men and seven women to simulate a night shift.They found that those who ate both during the day and night experienced what they called higher depression-related and anxiety-related moods. Those who only ate during the day didn't experience the same mood changes. Now scientists want to see whether changing the timing of meals can help people who have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
MedicalXpress
Another new COVID variant is spreading: What we know about omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the U.S., is now confirmed to be spreading in the U.K. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3% of samples in the U.K. It has since grown to make up around 9% of sequenced cases.
psychreg.org
11 Choices to Keep Your Heart Healthy: The Psychology of Keeping a Healthy Heart
Some people keep their hearts very healthy well into old age. How do they do that?? Which of the heart risks can we minimise or remove? What psychological and emotional processes have an effect on our heart health? How can we improve our heart health?. People who hold on to...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
MedicalXpress
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide
Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer
In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
MedicalXpress
'Years of life lost' to unintentional drug overdose in adolescents spikes during pandemic
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a 113% increase in the "Years of Life Lost" among adolescents and young people in the United States due to unintentional drug overdose, according to researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. Study findings published online...
MedicalXpress
Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery
Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
Cancer causes muscle fatigue — and one small tweak could block it
A new study conducted by researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine has shown that cachexia, the severe muscle loss and weakness commonly associated with underlying cancer growth, could simply be prevented by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, according to a press release.
MedicalXpress
HSD3B1 gene research shows an association between genotype and endometrial cancer
The HSD3B1 gene could hold clues for predicting and treating endometrial cancer, according to a novel finding from the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Researchers found a certain HSD3B1 genotype was more common in women with type 2 endometrial cancer, according to the results published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum. Those patients show lower survival rates than those diagnosed with type 1 endometrial cancer, likely driven by the fact that type 2 patient cells are less hormone-dependent.
MedicalXpress
Scientists say the best way to soothe a crying infant is by carrying them on a 5-minute walk
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes. This evidence-based soothing strategy is presented in a paper published September 13 in the journal Current Biology.
Comments / 0