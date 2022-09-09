ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-term study determines recommended blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes-related damage

The levels of long-term blood sugar, HbA1c, can be used to accurately determine the risk of a person with type 1 diabetes developing eye- and kidney complications. A study from Linköping University, Sweden, has shown that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%). The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes, and the results have been published in Diabetes Care.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Mental health could be connected to what time of day you eat

BOSTON -- A study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital shows that eating during the day may be better for your mental health than eating at night. Researchers disrupted the circadian rhythms of 12 men and seven women to simulate a night shift.They found that those who ate both during the day and night experienced what they called higher depression-related and anxiety-related moods. Those who only ate during the day didn't experience the same mood changes. Now scientists want to see whether changing the timing of meals can help people who have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. 
Another new COVID variant is spreading: What we know about omicron BA.4.6

BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the U.S., is now confirmed to be spreading in the U.K. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3% of samples in the U.K. It has since grown to make up around 9% of sequenced cases.
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide

Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer

In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms

There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery

Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
HSD3B1 gene research shows an association between genotype and endometrial cancer

The HSD3B1 gene could hold clues for predicting and treating endometrial cancer, according to a novel finding from the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Researchers found a certain HSD3B1 genotype was more common in women with type 2 endometrial cancer, according to the results published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum. Those patients show lower survival rates than those diagnosed with type 1 endometrial cancer, likely driven by the fact that type 2 patient cells are less hormone-dependent.
