Bowersville, GA

WJCL

Farmer in Bowersville, Georgia grows glow-in-the-dark pumpkins

BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia pumpkin farmer is growing glow-in-the-dark pumpkins. He said he already holds two records in the state for pumpkins but wanted to try something else. Our sister station in Greensville spoke with Dusty Smith from Smith Farms in Bowersville. He said that he figured out...
BOWERSVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Franklin

When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
FRANKLIN, NC
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Experiment, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Bowersville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
FOX Carolina

Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
IVA, SC
WYFF4.com

Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

The Whisnants return to Franklin

The Whisnants will hold a special performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Beloved stage act The Perrys will open the concert. In 1970, around the old upright piano in John and Betty Whisnants’ house, a family began singing...
FRANKLIN, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend

The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
FRANKLIN, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area

REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
CLEMSON, SC
WTVM

2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday. They were born July...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

