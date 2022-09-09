Read full article on original website
WJCL
Farmer in Bowersville, Georgia grows glow-in-the-dark pumpkins
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia pumpkin farmer is growing glow-in-the-dark pumpkins. He said he already holds two records in the state for pumpkins but wanted to try something else. Our sister station in Greensville spoke with Dusty Smith from Smith Farms in Bowersville. He said that he figured out...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
Smoky Mountain News
The Whisnants return to Franklin
The Whisnants will hold a special performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Beloved stage act The Perrys will open the concert. In 1970, around the old upright piano in John and Betty Whisnants’ house, a family began singing...
country1037fm.com
Adam Sandler Bringing Stand-Up Tour To North Carolina And South Carolina
Adam Sandler is adding to his already busy film schedule and swinging back around to his stand-up comedy/music roots. Sandler has announced that he’s hitting the road for a stand-up tour this fall, his first since 2019. According to Consequence, the 15-city arena tour kicks off on October 21st...
Smoky Mountain News
Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend
The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
WTVM
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday. They were born July...
Ribbon cut on new hospital in rural western North Carolina
Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
Crews working to recover plane, pilot’s body from 100 feet of water on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. Now, the aircraft and the pilot are stuck in 100 feet of water in one of the deepest parts of Lake Hartwell. The Federal Aviation Administration...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
