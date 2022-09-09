Motivation-pleasure and expression are two latent factors underlying negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients

Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic researcher-clinicians are conducting a multi-site study to establish that music intervention can reduce the likelihood of critically ill, mechanically ventilated older adults in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) developing delirium and can also improve their post-ICU brain health. The study is one of the first to measure dosage of music exposure as the researchers continue their pioneering exploration of the potential of music to decrease or even prevent delirium.

