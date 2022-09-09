Motivation-pleasure and expression are two latent factors underlying negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients

Read full article on original website
Past history of abuse leads to worse menopause symptoms
Adversity occurring early in a woman's life will likely continue taking its toll physically and mentally years after those stressors have been removed. A new study suggests that a history of psychosocial stressors (physical or sexual abuse or financial instability) can lead to worse menopause symptoms and poorer well-being almost 2 decades later. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Older adults with regular activity routines are happier and do better on cognitive tests, study finds
Older adults who consistently get up early and remain active throughout the day are happier and perform better on cognitive tests than those with irregular activity patterns, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh researchers. The findings, published online in JAMA Psychiatry, suggest that patterns of activity—not...
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
Spotting the signs of suicide risk
Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. "Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health," said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "One of the most impactful things anyone can do to prevent a...
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
Study Says Physical Punishments Like Spanking Hurt Children’s Mental Health
Spanking is the most common form of corporal punishment among children, as 54% of kids experience it. However, most parents don’t know it’s now deemed physical abuse. Psychologists and pediatricians claim it causes more harm than good; therefore, it should be avoided. Also, there seems to be a...
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer
In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Fungal infections increase mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients worldwide
Every day we inhale thousands of potentially pathogenic fungal spores, but our immune system simply eliminates them. However, in people with compromised immunity, such as transplant and cancer patients, as well as hospitalized patients in intensive care, the interaction between pathogen and host may be quite different. Fungal infections that...
'Years of life lost' to unintentional drug overdose in adolescents spikes during pandemic
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a 113% increase in the "Years of Life Lost" among adolescents and young people in the United States due to unintentional drug overdose, according to researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. Study findings published online...
Using music to counter delirium in mechanically ventilated older adults in the ICU
Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic researcher-clinicians are conducting a multi-site study to establish that music intervention can reduce the likelihood of critically ill, mechanically ventilated older adults in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) developing delirium and can also improve their post-ICU brain health. The study is one of the first to measure dosage of music exposure as the researchers continue their pioneering exploration of the potential of music to decrease or even prevent delirium.
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
Drug turns cancer gene into 'eat me' flag for immune system
Tumor cells are notoriously good at evading the human immune system; they put up physical walls, wear disguises and handcuff the immune system with molecular tricks. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a drug that overcomes some of these barriers, marking cancer cells for destruction by the immune system.
Study recommends extra caution in screening for depression in teens with diabetes
The scoring results of widely used depression-screening tools should be carefully adjusted to better detect the condition in teenagers with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. The study is the first to widely assess the accuracy of such screeners, compared...
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
Mild traumatic brain injury associated with increased risk of behavioral and emotional problems in kids
University of Rochester researchers have been at the forefront of efforts to understand how blows to the head impact the brain, including how concussions change brain structure. Now researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience have found that kids who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one, have more emotional and behavioral problems than kids who do not.
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
HSD3B1 gene research shows an association between genotype and endometrial cancer
The HSD3B1 gene could hold clues for predicting and treating endometrial cancer, according to a novel finding from the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Researchers found a certain HSD3B1 genotype was more common in women with type 2 endometrial cancer, according to the results published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum. Those patients show lower survival rates than those diagnosed with type 1 endometrial cancer, likely driven by the fact that type 2 patient cells are less hormone-dependent.
Study links length of REM sleep to animals' body temperature
Warm-blooded animal groups with higher body temperatures have lower amounts of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, while those with lower body temperatures have more REM sleep, according to new research from UCLA professor Jerome Siegel, who said his study suggests that REM sleep acts like a "thermostatically controlled brain heater."
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
