Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
Researchers may have noninvasive way to diagnose endometriosis
Women can suffer for years with the debilitating pain and medical complications of endometriosis without a diagnosis. Now, researchers believe they may be able to diagnose the condition using just menstrual blood, which has distinct characteristics in patients who have endometriosis. "Millions of adolescents and women suffer from endometriosis without...
Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression
Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
COVID-19 damages placenta's immune response, study finds
If a woman contracts COVID-19 during her pregnancy, the infection, even if it's mild, damages the placenta's immune response to further infections, a UW Medicine-led study has found. The study was published Sept. 17 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. "This is the largest study to date of...
What to know about the new COVID booster
Epidemiologist and Professor Amira Roess answers frequently asked questions about the newest COVID booster shot. In the United States, a new COVID-19 booster shot has been approved and recommended for people aged 12 and older. This new booster, called a "bivalent" booster, was created to combat the original COVID strain and to protect against the newest omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
How the new bivalent COVID vaccines work
France became the latest country on Tuesday to authorize new COVID-19 vaccines that have been updated to target Omicron subvariants ahead of autumn booster campaign. Here's what you need to know about these "bivalent" vaccines, which means they also still target the original strain that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019.
Relationship between HIV infection and heart disease examined
A literature review has examined the relationship between having HIV infection and disease of the heart muscle or arteries. The review of 45 studies by researchers from The School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine & Sciences and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is published today in JAMA. People with HIV are much more likely to die of other causes besides AIDS, and the leading cause of death is due to heart disease. However, it is not well understood why people with HIV are at greater risk of heart disease and whether HIV directly affects the heart muscle or the arteries that supply that muscle.
Researchers discover dozens of genetic defects important for immune defense and relevant for patients with rare diseases
Researchers from the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, pioneers in identifying the first patient mutations on the NFkB1-gene, cooperated with international clinicians to identify and characterize a plethora of unreported NFKB1 variants on patients with immune system related illnesses. In many cases, the identification of a genetic defect in...
Q&A: Botox for migraines
I have suffered with migraines on and off for about five years. Recently, the oral therapy I've used seems to be less effective. While I know newer medications are available, a friend suggested I try Botox injections. She swears it brought her chronic headaches under control. How safe are these injections, and how does Botox work? What is the treatment schedule, and would I also need to be on other headache medication, too?
Why the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year
While social distancing and wearing masks kept the 2021–2022 flu season milder than pre-pandemic levels, experts who expect flu cases to rise this year as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted are urging people to get their flu vaccine to prevent the nation's health care system from being overwhelmed by influenza and the pandemic.
Simple, inexpensive surgical procedure for diabetic foot ulcers greatly reduces healing time, amputation rates
Performing proactive surgery to adjust the mechanics of the foot, appears to be effective to treat diabetic foot ulcers, a common and debilitating complication of diabetes, without the potential complications and at significantly lower cost compared to conservative management. The preliminary study, being presented at the annual meeting of the...
Study shows genetic link to moving to the beat of music
The first large-scale genomic study of musicality—published on the cover of today's Nature Human Behaviour—identified 69 genetic variants associated with beat synchronization, meaning the ability to move in synchrony with the beat of music. An international team of scientists, including the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and 23andMe, demonstrated that...
Facemask can detect viral exposure from a 10-minute conversation with an infected person
Scientists have created a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, including influenza and the coronavirus, in the air in droplets or aerosols. The highly sensitive mask, presented September 19 in the journal Matter, can alert the wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes if targeted pathogens are present in the surrounding air.
New device for diagnosing bone fragility
A new device for diagnosing bone fragility invented by the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been approved for marketing in the European Economic Area and Switzerland. Licensed by the Northern Irish company ProAxsis, it has been launched this summer. The device is based on a new approach to assessing bone quality via blood sampling. This test is much more specific than current techniques and will significantly improve diagnosis and advance the development of new treatments for osteoporosis.
New review elucidates potential contributors to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
The prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), one of the most widespread disorders worldwide, is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2030. Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), the initial stage of NAFLD, is associated with fat accumulation and, sometimes, mild inflammation. In some cases, NAFL can progress into...
New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Anxiety, depression scores up in meniere disease, vertigo
Patients with Meniere disease (MD) and those with benign positional paroxysmal vertigo (BPPV) have higher average scores of anxiety and depression and higher severity of anxiety and depression than controls, according to a study published in the September-October issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
France approves vaccines for COVID Omicron sub-variants
France's health authority said Tuesday it had approved three new vaccines against the prevalent Omicron sub-variants of the COVID-19 virus, in a bid to prevent a jump in infections as colder weather approaches. The so-called "bivalent: shots, approved by the European Medicines Agency earlier this month, target the BA.1, BA.4...
New clues into how the circadian clock helps the brain recover after injury
A type of brain cell that can renew itself is regulated by circadian rhythms, providing significant insights into how the body's internal clock may promote healing after traumatic brain injuries (TBI), according to new research from Children's National Hospital. Released in the latest issue of eNeuro, the findings open new...
Stopping aspirin when on a blood thinner lowers risk of bleeding, study finds
If you're already taking one blood thinner, mounting research suggests you might not need to take a second one. In fact, when patients who are on a commonly prescribed blood thinner stop taking aspirin, their risk of bleeding complications drops significantly, a Michigan Medicine study finds. Researchers analyzed over 6,700...
