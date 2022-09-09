Family fun day Saturday at Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa

Bring the family and journey through 100 years of military aviation at Family Fun Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa.

The museum will offer reduced admission of $5 per person or $10 for a family group of four; children 5 and under are free. Special reduced admission is sold at the door only. Annual pass holders are admitted free. For information, call 480-924-1940 or go to azcaf.org .

Adventures and activities include: