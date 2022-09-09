ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks

By Joseph Olmo
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you rely on Metro’s Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.

WMATA also plans to use the six-week closure to also connect the new Potomac Yard Station, which will sit between the already existing Reagan National Airport and Braddock Rd. stations.

The six stations that will be closed until October 22 are: Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Van Dorn St., Eisenhower Ave., Huntington, and Franconia-Springfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsiXE_0hotkRcC00
Rendering of the new Potomac Yard Station set to open later this fall. (WMATA)

But it isn’t the Potomac Yard Station work that’s going to cause the biggest headache for riders. Metro is also set to perform major construction on the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge — two decades-old pieces of infrastructure that cross the Potomac River. The restoration project is set to last until spring of next year, and will completely shutter the Yellow Line until then.


Built in the 1970s, the bridge and tunnel have suffered the effects of wear-and-tear over the years. This includes leaking and corrosion issues that Metro’s chief engineer is describing as the agency’s “top structural priority.” Metro has also said that the 3000-foot long Yellow Line bridge is “beyond its useful life.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FOoy_0hotkRcC00
Metro’s aging Yellow Line tunnel. (WMATA)

Although all stations south of Reagan National Airport will be open again in six weeks, getting to some of those stations from other parts of the Metrorail network might be a hassle, considering the entire Yellow Line will be closed. That means most Yellow Line riders will need to use the Green and Blue Lines instead.

There are, however, multiple options for passengers. Metro will be running free express and local shuttles between the affected stations. The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) — a commuter train service that connects parts of Virginia with D.C. — is entirely free for the month of September. Certain VRE routes will also be free in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMMS9_0hotkRcC00
Free shuttle alternatives for Metro riders as the six stations south of Reagan National Airport close until October 22. (WMATA)
