Indianapolis man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting 3 minors

cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man gets 15 years for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to trafficking over 1 kilogram of a heroin mixture, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified Derrick Outlaw, age 48, as a heroin...
Indy man indicted by federal grand jury for being a felon with a firearm
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with nine prior felony convictions and a history of domestic violence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Shaylor Goer, 46, made his initial court appearance today in U.S. District Court and was ordered...
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
Ex-boyfriend, mother in baby Amiah case both in custody; What investigators have revealed so far
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are now both in custody after a grand jury indictment for four counts of neglect in connection to missing child Amiah Robertson. Robert Lyons, 23, turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, joining Amber Robertson, 23,...
McCordsville woman charged with attempted murder
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic...
Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection to missing baby Amiah Robertson; Ex listed as co-defendant
INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant. Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and prosecutors said during a news conference Monday.
Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discussed a grand jury indictment in the Amiah Robertson case. The 8--month-old disappeared in 2019.
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces...
Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A pair of twin brothers who rammed a stolen car into a Speedway gun store to steal weapons were sentenced to over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Jayveon Majors, age 19, was sentenced to...
IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run from August
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree. On the night of August 7, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann Road and West...
Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and three counts...
Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death
INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7. Police said the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the burglary and no one was hurt.
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a...
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant...
2 more IU fraternities placed on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more fraternities at Indiana University have been placed on cease and desist for “endangering others” and alcohol violations. IU is suspending Alpha Epsilon Pi of all organization social events/activities effective September 13 until further notice, the university website confirms. The website also shows that Sigma Alpha Mu is suspended of all organization activities until further notice.
