The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
