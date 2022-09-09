ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles expresses love for Harry and Meghan

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrKHc_0hotkCcX00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his first address as monarch on Friday, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles said in a solemn televised speech.

Reuters

Reuters

