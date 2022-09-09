With BART fares at half-price, check out these unsung BARTable destinations

The Oakland A’s are (well) out of the running for the postseason, but the Mariners and Mets will be at the Coliseum next week, and they still have something to play for. Can the A’s be spoilers? Jed Jacobsohn/associated press

For its 50th birthday, BART is giving a gift to its riders. The transit agency is offering half-price fares for the month of September. And with BART’s distance-based fare policy, the farther you ride, the better the bargain. With that in mind, here are some far-flung, unsung BART-accessible destinations to check out this month.

Flea market finds in San Jose

Just across the street from the brand new North San Jose/ Berryessa station, you’ll find the San Jose Flea Market. Set on a massive, 120-acre plot, the market hosts 6,000 vendors per week, including dozens of food options, many of them of Latin American extraction. Whatever you need, odds are a flea market vendor is selling it — from toys to hardware to tech accessories. There are also regular musical performances, an arcade and a beer garden.

From the flea market, downtown San Jose, with its museums, restaurants and concerts, is just a short bus or bike ride away.

Bargains and bricks in MilpitasIf you can’t find enough bargains at the San Jose flea market, ride BART for one stop to the Milpitas station. Just a short walk from the fare gates, the Great Mall offers the Bay Area’s largest collection of outlet and discount shops, including outlets for J. Crew, Levi’s, True Religion, Nike and many more popular brands. The mall also hosts Legoland Discovery Center, complete with a Lego version of the Bay Area and a Lego building workshop for kids. Lego-lovers take heed: Adults must be accompanied by a child to enter, except on select adult nights.

Baseball for cheap in Oakland

Even if Bay Area baseball fans have mostly checked out, baseball season is still on through September. That means you still have a few more chances to catch an A’s game at the Oakland Coliseum, right next to Coliseum BART, for the hefty toll of $5. If baseball’s not your thing, treat your $5 ticket as a cover charge for the Coliseum’s legendary Treehouse Bar.

Plane-spotting at Millbrae’s Bayfront Park

If you actually enjoy the roar of a jumbo jet and the smell of fuel, Millbrae’s Bayfront Park is the place for you. Just a short walk from the Millbrae BART station, the park is one of the best plane-spotting destinations in the Bay Area. If you get hungry after watching the planes, nearby downtown Millbrae has a plethora of Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants. In the other direction, along Old Bayshore Highway, you’ll find classier waterfront joints like Benihana and Grand Harbor Dim Sum.

Transit-oriented gambling

For those who like to roll the dice, the Bay Area has two casinos within walking distance of BART stations: Artichoke Joe’s in San Bruno and Palace Poker in Hayward. (Oakland’s Oaks Card Club is a hearty walk from MacArthur station.) These 24-hour establishments are known to ply their high-rollers with drinks, so it’s best to leave the car at home anyway. But even if you find yourself in a gambling time warp, be mindful of BART’s schedule: Service ends each night around midnight.

Culture in the Creek

Outside of Oakland and Berkeley, downtown Walnut Creek is the most vibrant urban center in the East Bay, home to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and arts and cultural activities. The Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts is currently showing a contemporary art exhibit exploring the meaning of money. And on Sunday, September 18, downtown Walnut Creek will play host to a classic car show, which will be easily accessible by BART, irony notwithstanding.

Cool down in Concord

While Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is about a mile and a half from the Concord BART station, anyone willing to brave the walk, bike ride or bus journey will be rewarded. The water park is open every weekend in September from 10:30 a.m.-5 pm. Rides range from the relaxing Lazy River, to the terrifying Honolulu Half Pipe.

Walk and taco in Richmond

Steps from Richmond station, you’ll find El Garage, one of the best Mexican restaurants in the Bay Area (try the quesabirria). From there, stroll or bike the 2 miles down to the Rosie the Riveter National Historic Monument at the Richmond Marina. The East Bay’s equivalent of Fort Mason, the Richmond waterfront has several food and drink options to explore.

Sydney Johnson contributed reporting.