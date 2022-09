In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramps from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

