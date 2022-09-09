Brendan Fraser says playing a man affected by obesity in The Whale gave him both "vertigo" and a "deepening sense of respect" for people with higher body weight. "I became accustomed to wearing Charlie's body pretty quickly," Fraser told the PEOPLE and EW video studio of his character in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film during an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "I discovered that, once I took it off, I could still feel the sensation of wearing it, almost like an undulation. At the same time, once I took all the applications off at the end of the day, I felt a deepening sense of respect for people who live in that corporal being, because I could remove it like clothing and wardrobe and makeup, and their challenge to do that with their own body is not as sudden."

