The Challenge: USA icon Kiki McCray (a.k.a. Danny's wife) talks becoming a 'unique' fan-favorite
Kiki McCray has never been on a single episode of reality TV, and yet she's become a Challenge legend without even trying. Every week on The Challenge: USA, Survivor alum/former NFL player Danny McCray mentions his wife during his confessional interviews. Without fail, every episode has featured a "My wife Kiki" this, or "my wife Kiki" that — and it's gotten to the point where fans actually now jokingly refer to Danny as "Kiki's husband." But throughout the past 10 episodes of the CBS spin-off of The Challenge, Kiki has only been talked about. Until now.
Big Brother recap: A crucial veto competition shakes up the week
Right now, we're at the point of the season on Big Brother where the veto can change the game more than any other power. Sure, winning HOH is great, but this late in the game there's no real power to it. Whoever holds the veto gets the most power, as they can change nominations and also essentially decide which players will be responsible for voting someone out of the house.
Brendan Fraser says The Whale prosthetics gave him 'sense of respect' for people with larger body types
Brendan Fraser says playing a man affected by obesity in The Whale gave him both "vertigo" and a "deepening sense of respect" for people with higher body weight. "I became accustomed to wearing Charlie's body pretty quickly," Fraser told the PEOPLE and EW video studio of his character in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film during an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "I discovered that, once I took it off, I could still feel the sensation of wearing it, almost like an undulation. At the same time, once I took all the applications off at the end of the day, I felt a deepening sense of respect for people who live in that corporal being, because I could remove it like clothing and wardrobe and makeup, and their challenge to do that with their own body is not as sudden."
Emmy Awards 2022 review: Great speeches barely rescued a dreadful show
A dance remix of the Brady Bunch theme song: Who asked for this, why did they want it, where can we imprison them? The 74th Emmy Awards were a special shambles immediately, when the night started with (sigh) dance numbers set to (sigh) classic TV theme songs. "That's the Game of Thrones, bitches!" declared host Kenan Thompson, closing out the unfunny choreography in a Daenerys wig. Targaryen hair as a punch line would've felt late in 2012, when Game of Thrones was only two seasons old and Thompson had only been on Saturday Night Live for 78 years. His whole thing is longevity, so maybe you're inclined to forgive all the ring-a-ding one-liners. Zendaya is 26, which is "too old to date Leonardo DiCaprioooooo." Oof. "Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade." Oof oof.
The last eliminated player on The Challenge: USA blames Pole Wrestle update for her loss
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: USA. Pole Wrestle is one of the most brutal eliminations in the history of The Challenge. Ever since it first debuted on The Duel in 2006, the physical wrestling match has produced some of the most epic elimination battles in the franchise's history. But when it appeared as the last elimination of the season on The Challenge: USA, the pole was thicker than normal, which led to Big Brother alum Alyssa Lopez's downfall after she was voted in against her ally Angela Rummans and couldn't get a proper grip on the pole.
Michael Keaton remembers 'doubters' and his 'true' supporters in Emmys victory speech
We've all had ups and downs over the years — even Michael Keaton, apparently. When the veteran actor won the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, he took time out of his acceptance speech to shout out both his longtime supporters — and his doubters.
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
The xx's Oliver Sim on how George Michael, American Psycho, and living with HIV inspired his solo debut
On a warm afternoon in September, Oliver Sim's airy London kitchen is filled with flowers. The xx singer, whose aching voice can seem to capture a world of emotion in every tremble, has just released his debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, an exquisitely off-kilter alt-pop suite produced by his xx bandmate Jamie xx. "I see it as a celebration of the things I had thought made me hideous in some way," he says as sunlight streams through his French doors. "It's the process of talking about it and airing it out."
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell stage Good Burger reunion at 2022 Emmys
Emmys host Kenan Thompson had a reunion with his All That and Kenan & Kel costar Kel Mitchell during the awards ceremony. In a skit set at a bar tended by "honorary bartender" Kumail Nanjiani, Thompson asked The Eternals star, "Why don't you take this guy's order over here?" He then walked over to a patron with his head down, hiding his face.
Britney Spears clarifies Christina Aguilera comments: 'I would never intentionally body shame anybody'
Britney Spears is clarifying remarks about fellow pop star Christina Aguilera. The "Hold Me Closer" singer said she did not intend to be critical about Aguilera's "beautiful body" in an Instagram post shared Tuesday, acknowledging that her original comments were a "projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me."
The Challenge: USA showrunner reveals which players he worries might not finish the final
The Challenge showrunner Justin Booth has seen a lot of finals during his time on the franchise. Since he joined the long-running competition series in the early '00s, he's had a major hand in shaping just how tough and intense the show and its final race have become. So when Booth sat down to develop the final challenge for the new CBS version, The Challenge: USA, he decided to go back to one of the most iconic — and difficult — finals the franchise has ever seen.
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla
From East Highland High School to Graceland: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in an upcoming Sofia Coppola film. Coppola will write and direct Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, to be distributed by A24. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, The Craft: Legacy) will star opposite Elordi as the titular businesswoman, actress, and former wife of the King of Rock and Roll.
Writer Samantha Irby calls her latest book 'a devolution!'
Samantha Irby is in a much different place now than the last time she was promoting a new book: When her last essay collection, the sharply funny, very relatable Wow, No Thank You was released just as the pandemic began in March 2020, Irby soon found herself promoting it her on her first virtual book tour. And now her latest, Quietly Hostile (due May 2023) will be out, with the pandemic (hopefully, mostly) in the rearview mirror and her career on an upswing — she has since became a writer on HBO's And Just Like That, which was renewed for a second season.
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson unpack her American Idol elimination on singer's new talk show
Jennifer Hudson made her talk show debut on Monday and her first guest was none other than acid-tongued American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Cowell, who met Hudson when she competed on the third season of the series in 2004, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to unpack, among other things, the performer's Idol elimination. The discussion marked the first time in 18 years that the pair publicly revisited the fateful night she was sent home.
Survivor alum Mike White begs 'don't vote me off the island' as he wins 3 Emmys for White Lotus
Mike White may not have won Survivor, but he just accomplished something even more difficult: winning two Emmys back-to-back (and then a third shortly after!). During Monday's awards ceremony, the White Lotus creator won Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and then immediately after won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Later in the night, he returned to the stage for his third win for Outstanding Limited Series.
Bowen Yang brings his mom as date to the 2022 Emmys: 'Makes me very emotional'
Bowen Yang took someone incredibly special in his life as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his mother. During EW's Emmys red carpet pre-show livestream, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he decided to celebrate TV's biggest night with his mother, Meng, on his arm because of how much she'd seen him hustle to make it to this moment in his career. "It's incredibly important to have my mother here," he said. "She's someone who, for years, decades even, didn't understand what I was doing when I would go to improv practice or do comedy shows in the city. She's really seen me when, so it's a big deal."
Exclusive video: 'Degrassi' star Luke Bilyk gets ready for the Emmys
Drew Torres has lived through contentious breakups, a near-death-experience, PTSD, being stalked by a gang, failing all his classes, and memory loss due to multiple concussions — but his greatest challenge may be figuring out what to wear to the Emmys. Actor Luke Bilyk, who plays Drew, will attend the awards this year on behalf of Outstanding Children's Program nominee Degrassi. (The Creative Awards are given out Sat. 9/15 but won't air until 9/22 on ReelzChannel.) Thankfully, he found a kind stylist willing to help him pick out the perfect Emmys outfit — and he also filmed the whole experience exclusively for EW.com.
Walker Independence cast talks putting a new, more inclusive twist on the Western
Hoyt Rawlins had to die so that Hoyt Rawlins could live. It all started before Walker even aired its first episode on the CW in January of 2021. As the writers' room planned out the arc of season 1 — following Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) as he returns from a long stint undercover and is forced to face his own grief over losing his wife — one writer, Seamus Kevin Fahey, started thinking about another story entirely, one that took place many years before.
What to Watch podcast: Daytime has a new star with the premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show
It's that time again! The Emmy Awards are back (this time on a Monday) to honor the very best in television. Plus, Jennifer Hudson prepares to take over daytime television with the launch of The Jennifer Hudson Show. And don't miss trivia and entertainment headlines, including a rundown of some of the most exciting news to come out of D23.
Sheryl Lee Ralph finally gets her due, eats up 2022 Emmys with epic acceptance speech — and song!
Sheryl Lee Ralph has many titles: Dreamgirl. national treasure. Lauryn Hill's mom. Brandy's mom. And now she can add "Emmy winner" to the list. The star of stage and screen for more than four decades won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary, earning her first-ever Emmy statue.
