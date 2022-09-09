In Bunnell, the certainty behind the word shall may be a bit shallower than commonly understood. The Bunnell City Commission on Monday voted 3-1 to leave vacant a seat on its panel for what will amount to eight months by the time a special election to fill it is held on March 7, even though the city charter is explicit: “A vacancy of the Commission shall be filled by the Commission. The Commission shall appoint the successor(s) to fill the vacancies until a special election can be held simultaneous to the next regular election.”

BUNNELL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO