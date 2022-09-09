ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Takes Three National Awards from Two Associations

Flagler County is making its presence known nationwide for the high quality, comprehensive products, and services it provides. In July, it was honored with National Association of Counties (NACo) 2022 Achievement Awards in two categories, Health and Libraries, and in August it received a 2022 Award of Excellence by the National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) in the category Internal Publications.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making

In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Bunnell Commission Votes 3-1 to Leave Seat Vacant Despite Charter’s Command to Fill It

In Bunnell, the certainty behind the word shall may be a bit shallower than commonly understood. The Bunnell City Commission on Monday voted 3-1 to leave vacant a seat on its panel for what will amount to eight months by the time a special election to fill it is held on March 7, even though the city charter is explicit: “A vacancy of the Commission shall be filled by the Commission. The Commission shall appoint the successor(s) to fill the vacancies until a special election can be held simultaneous to the next regular election.”
BUNNELL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Flagler County, FL
Education
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
flaglerlive.com

Commemorating Memory’s Resilience and a Fire Chief’s Honor at Palm Coast’s 9/11 Ceremony

Before Sunday’s commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 at Fire Station 21, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin wondered how long it takes for a nation’s momentous events, like 9/11–or like the Civil War–to go from immediate memories affecting everyone alive to something as distant as “book memory.” The crowd was gathering, including children, adolescents and young adults, some of them firefighters and cops, who’d have no living memory of the attacks.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mcdonald
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Nothing of significance on the horizon.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy