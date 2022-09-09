Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
Westward Ho, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Tells Realtors, with View to Double City’s Footprint
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Takes Three National Awards from Two Associations
Flagler County is making its presence known nationwide for the high quality, comprehensive products, and services it provides. In July, it was honored with National Association of Counties (NACo) 2022 Achievement Awards in two categories, Health and Libraries, and in August it received a 2022 Award of Excellence by the National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) in the category Internal Publications.
flaglerlive.com
A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making
In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
flaglerlive.com
Bunnell Commission Votes 3-1 to Leave Seat Vacant Despite Charter’s Command to Fill It
In Bunnell, the certainty behind the word shall may be a bit shallower than commonly understood. The Bunnell City Commission on Monday voted 3-1 to leave vacant a seat on its panel for what will amount to eight months by the time a special election to fill it is held on March 7, even though the city charter is explicit: “A vacancy of the Commission shall be filled by the Commission. The Commission shall appoint the successor(s) to fill the vacancies until a special election can be held simultaneous to the next regular election.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks to Permanently Protect Canopy Along Parkway and Buy Old Indian Mound Among Huge Asks
Local governments’ legislative priorities–the wish lists they submit every year to state lawmakers in hopes of drawing down as much money as possible to pay for them–are often not the sort of things residents get excited about: sewer plants, drainage systems, road and bridge building. This year’s...
flaglerlive.com
Three Flagler Commissioners Largely Indifferent to Consequences Of Budget ‘Blown Up at the Last Minute’
You might need medically-assisted math to figure out what and how the Flagler County Commission did today to get out of the budget-slashing hole it created for itself last week. Especially as some commissioners themselves did not seem to know why they were meeting again this morning, and didn’t want to be there.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services’s 2nd Annual Music Festival Saturday in Flagler Beach
Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce the organization will host its 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery this weekend. The festival will be held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
flaglerlive.com
Commemorating Memory’s Resilience and a Fire Chief’s Honor at Palm Coast’s 9/11 Ceremony
Before Sunday’s commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 at Fire Station 21, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin wondered how long it takes for a nation’s momentous events, like 9/11–or like the Civil War–to go from immediate memories affecting everyone alive to something as distant as “book memory.” The crowd was gathering, including children, adolescents and young adults, some of them firefighters and cops, who’d have no living memory of the attacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Nothing of significance on the horizon.
Comments / 0