survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers After Bouncing Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson appears to be fully recovered and living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted,...
EW.com
Elle Fanning says The Great costume designer was behind her beautiful regal Emmys gown
Elle Fanning looked fit to rule a kingdom on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, and it's no wonder why. The star, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great on Hulu's The Great, said her vintage Hollywood–inspired dress was designed by series costume designer Sharon Long, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys last week for her work on the show.
EW.com
Emmy Awards 2022 review: Great speeches barely rescued a dreadful show
A dance remix of the Brady Bunch theme song: Who asked for this, why did they want it, where can we imprison them? The 74th Emmy Awards were a special shambles immediately, when the night started with (sigh) dance numbers set to (sigh) classic TV theme songs. "That's the Game of Thrones, bitches!" declared host Kenan Thompson, closing out the unfunny choreography in a Daenerys wig. Targaryen hair as a punch line would've felt late in 2012, when Game of Thrones was only two seasons old and Thompson had only been on Saturday Night Live for 78 years. His whole thing is longevity, so maybe you're inclined to forgive all the ring-a-ding one-liners. Zendaya is 26, which is "too old to date Leonardo DiCaprioooooo." Oof. "Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade." Oof oof.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser says The Whale prosthetics gave him 'sense of respect' for people with larger body types
Brendan Fraser says playing a man affected by obesity in The Whale gave him both "vertigo" and a "deepening sense of respect" for people with higher body weight. "I became accustomed to wearing Charlie's body pretty quickly," Fraser told the PEOPLE and EW video studio of his character in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film during an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "I discovered that, once I took it off, I could still feel the sensation of wearing it, almost like an undulation. At the same time, once I took all the applications off at the end of the day, I felt a deepening sense of respect for people who live in that corporal being, because I could remove it like clothing and wardrobe and makeup, and their challenge to do that with their own body is not as sudden."
EW.com
Here's how you know 2022 Emmys announcer Sam Jay and DJ Zedd
Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, but he had a lot of help from two very important people. During the show, comedian Sam Jay took over announcer duties while Zedd served as the house DJ. Here's how you know both performers outside their Emmys roles. If...
EW.com
The xx's Oliver Sim on how George Michael, American Psycho, and living with HIV inspired his solo debut
On a warm afternoon in September, Oliver Sim's airy London kitchen is filled with flowers. The xx singer, whose aching voice can seem to capture a world of emotion in every tremble, has just released his debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, an exquisitely off-kilter alt-pop suite produced by his xx bandmate Jamie xx. "I see it as a celebration of the things I had thought made me hideous in some way," he says as sunlight streams through his French doors. "It's the process of talking about it and airing it out."
EW.com
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla
From East Highland High School to Graceland: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in an upcoming Sofia Coppola film. Coppola will write and direct Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, to be distributed by A24. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, The Craft: Legacy) will star opposite Elordi as the titular businesswoman, actress, and former wife of the King of Rock and Roll.
EW.com
Sorry, dolls, Saoirse Ronan isn't in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie after all
Saoirse Ronan won't be heading to the Barbie Dreamhouse after all. The Oscar-nominated actress confirmed that she will not board frequent collaborator Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, revealing that scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in the upcoming project helmed by her Lady Bird and Little Women director. "I was...
EW.com
Damien Chazelle says Ryan Gosling is one of few actors of his generation who has mastered art of film acting
Hey girl, Damien Chazelle loves Ryan Gosling just as much as you do. While appearing at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival for a conversation focused on his directing career, Oscar winner Chazelle explained his love of working with Gosling (they collaborated on both 2016's La La Land and 2018's First Man).
EW.com
Exclusive video: 'Degrassi' star Luke Bilyk gets ready for the Emmys
Drew Torres has lived through contentious breakups, a near-death-experience, PTSD, being stalked by a gang, failing all his classes, and memory loss due to multiple concussions — but his greatest challenge may be figuring out what to wear to the Emmys. Actor Luke Bilyk, who plays Drew, will attend the awards this year on behalf of Outstanding Children's Program nominee Degrassi. (The Creative Awards are given out Sat. 9/15 but won't air until 9/22 on ReelzChannel.) Thankfully, he found a kind stylist willing to help him pick out the perfect Emmys outfit — and he also filmed the whole experience exclusively for EW.com.
EW.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph finally gets her due, eats up 2022 Emmys with epic acceptance speech — and song!
Sheryl Lee Ralph has many titles: Dreamgirl. national treasure. Lauryn Hill's mom. Brandy's mom. And now she can add "Emmy winner" to the list. The star of stage and screen for more than four decades won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary, earning her first-ever Emmy statue.
EW.com
Speak No Evil director explains how he made the 'most disturbing film in Danish history'
When Danish director Christian Tafdrup was 12 years old, his parents made the mistake (they didn't know it would be one) of reconnecting with a German family they'd met while on vacation in Tuscany. "They were not at all so friendly, not at all so funny, as they were in...
EW.com
Green light! Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae just made Emmys history
He's the first person to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the prize. The Squid Game star won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during Monday's ceremony, making him the first winner in the category to come from a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the gold. He beat out fellow nominees Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Jeremy Strong for Succession, Adam Scott for Severance, and Brian Cox for Succession.
EW.com
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson unpack her American Idol elimination on singer's new talk show
Jennifer Hudson made her talk show debut on Monday and her first guest was none other than acid-tongued American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Cowell, who met Hudson when she competed on the third season of the series in 2004, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to unpack, among other things, the performer's Idol elimination. The discussion marked the first time in 18 years that the pair publicly revisited the fateful night she was sent home.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 stars reflect on reuniting to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters: 'It's quite satisfying'
It's been 29 years since the witches of Hocus Pocus first put a spell on the actresses who brought them to life in Disney's 1993 classic. But for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the wait for the upcoming sequel felt more like 300 years — right down to the day. Now, the witches are back (yes, there's hell to pay), and the ladies have channeled their enduring passion for the iconic characters into a sequel that — as they explain in EW's exclusive interview with the enchanting trio — conjures the same magic that made the seasonal favorite a seminal Halloween hit that helped define spooky season for an entire generation.
EW.com
Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys
He really is every f---in' where. Brett Goldstein has taken home an Emmy for the second year in a row for his work as beloved grump Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. And this time, he was handed the award by none other than Lizzo. Lizzo, an Emmy winner herself for...
EW.com
Bowen Yang brings his mom as date to the 2022 Emmys: 'Makes me very emotional'
Bowen Yang took someone incredibly special in his life as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his mother. During EW's Emmys red carpet pre-show livestream, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he decided to celebrate TV's biggest night with his mother, Meng, on his arm because of how much she'd seen him hustle to make it to this moment in his career. "It's incredibly important to have my mother here," he said. "She's someone who, for years, decades even, didn't understand what I was doing when I would go to improv practice or do comedy shows in the city. She's really seen me when, so it's a big deal."
EW.com
Emmys 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show
Are you red carpet ready? It's time for TV's biggest night of the year at the 74th annual Emmy Awards!. PEOPLE and EW are once again teaming up for red carpet coverage, reporting live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12, the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will be streaming live on EW.com and all of EW's social channels.
