Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said at about 12:30 p.m. that westbound traffic was down to one lane between Sorrels Overpass and Stadium Boulevard. The agency urged drivers to use caution as crews work at the crash scene.

An ABC 17 News reporter saw a white vehicle on its roof on the side of I-70 westbound in a ditch. Another vehicle was also in a ditch next to the white vehicle. Several firefighters and an ambulance were at the scene. At least two people were taken away in an ambulance.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop F reports 12 accidents on I-70 in Boone County resulting in personal injury since the a start of the year.

Troop F also reports one fatal accident in Boone County on I-70 since the start of the year.

The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

