Everyone was an honorary Italian for the day
As the aphorism goes, “All roads lead to Rome,” and on Saturday, Sept. 10, this was certainly true for Main Street in Patchogue during the annual Italian Feast of Saint Liberata Festival, which enjoyed a large turnout for a perfect late-summer day. Hosted by the Greater Patchogue Cultural Heritage Committee, the annual event featured the eponymous statue of Saint Liberata. The traditional procession of the saint culminated at Patchogue Village’s Four Corners, where those in attendance were invited to partake in the customary pinning of dollars to the statue. All proceeds were donated to two area Catholic Churches, St. Francis de Sales and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
Remembering the lives of two fallen members
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Patchogue Ambulance Company held a dedication ceremony for two deceased life members. Ambulance company member and retired FDNY firefighter John Poulos was added to the “Never Forget” memorial following his death in 2020. Additionally, ambulance 5-49-17 was dedicated in memory of director Billy “Leo” Leon.
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
New Nesconset Eatery Draws High Marks For Breakfast Classics With A Twist
A new Long Island eatery is making a name for itself by serving up classic breakfast dishes with a twist. Nappi's Nook first began serving customers in Nesconset on Monday, June 6, owner Steve Nappi said. He co-owns the restaurant, located at 204 Smithtown Boulevard Unit 8, with his wife,...
A somber remembrance held at peaceful park
Sept. 11 is now known as Patriot Day, when the world mourns and remembers the sacrifices U.S. citizens and service members made on that day, which is indelibly carved into our collective consciousness, no matter where you live. However, Patchogue, like most places on Long Island, has had more than its share of losses and near-misses, which makes this tragedy hit so close to home. Almost everyone in the area has had their life personally altered, or knows someone who has, by the unthinkable acts that transpired as the towers fell. Each year on 9/11, we stand as one nation united in the assertion to “never forget.”
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Get your gyro here!
Next weekend, Sept. 23 through 25, marks the return of the St. John’s Greek Festival. The event has been a mainstay, annual event in Blue Point for over 40 years. After a brief drive-through attempt during the pandemic, the festival went on a year hiatus, but is now back with some of the best Greek food on Long Island.
Support our troops ceremony
The Patchogue-Medford Athletic Department, the Patchogue-Medford Hall of Fame (PMHOF), and Pat-Med youth football, lacrosse, and cheer invited all active military personnel and veterans to be honored and recognized for their dedication and service. The ceremony was held before the 6 p.m. varsity football game, with the high school’s team facing off against Longwood. It was a well-attended event on Friday, Sept. 9, at Raider Stadium, located at Patchogue-Medford High School, Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy Campus.
Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good
A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
River cleanup and Mac ‘n’ Cheese Challenge is back!
The sixth annual Patchogue River Cleanup, led by Fire Island National Seashore, will be followed by the annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Challenge, hosted by Drift 82. The event is co-sponsored by the Protecting the Environment in Patchogue committee (PEP), National Park Service, Village of Patchogue, Greater Patchogue Foundation, Drift 82, and surrounding Patchogue River businesses.
