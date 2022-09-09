Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death
Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal. That kernel of wisdom from Elizabeth’s passing, the last of many she dispensed during her lifetime, is uncomfortable, even difficult, for the living. The reality of death — the queen’s being, by extension, a glimpse at the eventuality of their own — is part of the reason why some Britons mourning the only monarch most have known are feeling a complex soup of emotions. Some have called bereavement counselors for solace and said her departure has rekindled grief for others they loved and lost. And Britons acknowledge that they sometimes struggle with the emotions of loss. “We don’t necessarily do grief and bereavement that well,” says Lucy Selman, a professor of palliative and end-of-life care at Bristol University.
Elle Fanning says The Great costume designer was behind her beautiful regal Emmys gown
Elle Fanning looked fit to rule a kingdom on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, and it's no wonder why. The star, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great on Hulu's The Great, said her vintage Hollywood–inspired dress was designed by series costume designer Sharon Long, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys last week for her work on the show.
Queen funeral - latest: Queue to see coffin two miles long as mourners wait overnight
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back two miles to Blackfriars Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry on Wednesday.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the...
Emmy Awards 2022 review: Great speeches barely rescued a dreadful show
A dance remix of the Brady Bunch theme song: Who asked for this, why did they want it, where can we imprison them? The 74th Emmy Awards were a special shambles immediately, when the night started with (sigh) dance numbers set to (sigh) classic TV theme songs. "That's the Game of Thrones, bitches!" declared host Kenan Thompson, closing out the unfunny choreography in a Daenerys wig. Targaryen hair as a punch line would've felt late in 2012, when Game of Thrones was only two seasons old and Thompson had only been on Saturday Night Live for 78 years. His whole thing is longevity, so maybe you're inclined to forgive all the ring-a-ding one-liners. Zendaya is 26, which is "too old to date Leonardo DiCaprioooooo." Oof. "Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade." Oof oof.
Green light! Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae just made Emmys history
He's the first person to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the prize. The Squid Game star won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during Monday's ceremony, making him the first winner in the category to come from a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the gold. He beat out fellow nominees Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Jeremy Strong for Succession, Adam Scott for Severance, and Brian Cox for Succession.
Speak No Evil director explains how he made the 'most disturbing film in Danish history'
When Danish director Christian Tafdrup was 12 years old, his parents made the mistake (they didn't know it would be one) of reconnecting with a German family they'd met while on vacation in Tuscany. "They were not at all so friendly, not at all so funny, as they were in...
Brian Cox doesn't want Succession to become like Billions: 'That's past its sell-by date'
Brian Cox is channeling Logan Roy and it appears no one is safe from his cutthroat remarks — not even his pay cable contemporaries. While discussing the future of Succession with The Times, the powerhouse actor said he has no idea how long the show could go on — "No one's had their contracts renewed," he noted — but that he hopes it won't "overstay its welcome."
Rings of Power star Lloyd Owen talks Elendil and geeking out over Elvish
The first few episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduce a whole fellowship of new faces. Some — like Morfydd Clark's Galadriel or Robert Aramayo's Elrond — will be familiar to book readers or fans of Peter Jackson's film trilogy. Others are entirely new inventions, dwarves and elves and men crafted to help flesh out the show's rich mythology.
Writer Samantha Irby calls her latest book 'a devolution!'
Samantha Irby is in a much different place now than the last time she was promoting a new book: When her last essay collection, the sharply funny, very relatable Wow, No Thank You was released just as the pandemic began in March 2020, Irby soon found herself promoting it her on her first virtual book tour. And now her latest, Quietly Hostile (due May 2023) will be out, with the pandemic (hopefully, mostly) in the rearview mirror and her career on an upswing — she has since became a writer on HBO's And Just Like That, which was renewed for a second season.
Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys
He really is every f---in' where. Brett Goldstein has taken home an Emmy for the second year in a row for his work as beloved grump Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. And this time, he was handed the award by none other than Lizzo. Lizzo, an Emmy winner herself for...
Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills
He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
Anne Hathaway wore a very Devil Wears Prada outfit next to Anna Wintour at NYFW
Andy Sachs might have no style or sense of fashion, but the actress behind the iconic Devil Wears Prada character seems to have a wickedly funny sense of humor. While attending the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway was photographed sitting next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour — and her outfit looked strikingly familiar (but definitely not fished out of a bargain bin from a pile of stuff).
Exclusive video: 'Degrassi' star Luke Bilyk gets ready for the Emmys
Drew Torres has lived through contentious breakups, a near-death-experience, PTSD, being stalked by a gang, failing all his classes, and memory loss due to multiple concussions — but his greatest challenge may be figuring out what to wear to the Emmys. Actor Luke Bilyk, who plays Drew, will attend the awards this year on behalf of Outstanding Children's Program nominee Degrassi. (The Creative Awards are given out Sat. 9/15 but won't air until 9/22 on ReelzChannel.) Thankfully, he found a kind stylist willing to help him pick out the perfect Emmys outfit — and he also filmed the whole experience exclusively for EW.com.
Lily Tomlin praises Jane Fonda's spirit amid cancer treatment: 'She's indomitable'
Lily Tomlin is sticking with her 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda around the clock during her ongoing cancer battle. "She's very forthright and talkative about what's going on with her in all respects — she's indomitable," Tomlin tolds EW and PEOPLE at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where she's promoting their upcoming Paul Weitz-directed dramedy Moving On. "First thing she says is, 'Don't worry, it's really treatable, it's one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I'm really lucky in that regard.'"
First look at The School For Good and Evil adaptation introduces fairytale world with edgy twist
Paul Feig never thought he'd create something in the fantasy genre. But as soon as he read the script for The School For Good and Evil, he knew he couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the dark fairytale adaptation to life. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman...
Michael Keaton remembers 'doubters' and his 'true' supporters in Emmys victory speech
We've all had ups and downs over the years — even Michael Keaton, apparently. When the veteran actor won the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, he took time out of his acceptance speech to shout out both his longtime supporters — and his doubters.
The Banshees of Inisherin review: A friendship turns into a feud overnight
It's been nearly 15 years since Martin McDonagh made his feature directorial debut with In Bruges, a neat, nasty little gem of a movie about two bungling hitmen (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) on the lam — and not doing it well — in Belgium. The Banshees of Inisherin reunites him with his two leading men in a film that turns out to be pretty much the furthest thing from a sequel to Bruges, but still feels like a kind of homecoming nonetheless. And a testament, too, to how they've each evolved as artists: A prolific playwright whose last screen outing, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won Oscars for both Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, McDonagh has always been known for his particular brand of bleak existential comedy. Tar-black, bloody, and tinged with the surreal, it can also come off as ruthless, even casually cruel. Inisherin, though, feels like his most humane and deeply felt offering to date — which says a lot about a movie rife with blasphemy, self-mutilation, and miniature donkeys — and the actors here respond accordingly with some of the richest, most fully realized performances of their careers.
