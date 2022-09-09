Read full article on original website
Free music series returns to Enoree River
Newberry’s Enoree River Winery has announced the music lineup for the fall season of ‘Unpack the Porch’. The free music series started Sunday and will continue through November. Richard and Laura LaBarre, owners and winemakers of Enoree River Winery, released the lineup of the music series, which will take place Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Suds & Grub Beer & BBQ Festival returns Friday after two-year hiatus
Since 1985, PALSS, Inc. has been working to support people in South Carolina battling HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases and infections. On Saturday, Sept. 16, all are invited to support that mission and enjoy great food, drinks and entertainment in the process. The Suds & Grub Beer & BBQ...
Transitions Homeless Center showcases 11th annual art exhibit at CAE
Transitions Homeless Center’s 11th annual exhibition has returned to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), showcasing artwork created by current and past residents of the center. The theme for this year’s installation is ‘the door to a brighter future’ and features five different artists. The artwork was...
Third Thursday Art Night in the Vista returns this week
The Congaree Vista Guild is gearing up to host Third Thursday Art Night in the Vista. The long-standing tradition allows art lovers from across the Midlands to come to the district and enjoy all kinds of art. Throughout the evening patrons will be able to enjoy displays at Lewis +...
Five Points Association announces new executive director
The Five Points Association has hired Heather McDonald to serve as the new executive director. The association oversees the efforts to promote and develop the Five Points area. According to the Five Points Association, McDonald has more than 20 years of professional experience and will use her expertise in business...
Take 5 Oil Change coming to Red Bank area
Cypress Development Partners LLC announced the development of a new Take 5 Oil Change at 1846 S. Lake Drive in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. Construction is completed and the store plans to open the week of Sept. 19. The 1,500-square-foot building features three drive-in bays, six overhead doors, three lube trenches and an office.
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
Midlands resident dies from West Nile Virus
An individual in the Midlands region has died from the West Nile Virus, becoming the state's first death from the virus this year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in 2022. Nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of the cases are residents of Richland County. West Nile Virus has also been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples.
Looking for a job? Bob’s Ace Hardware is hiring.
Midlands residents interested in painting a brighter future, planting the seeds of a new career and fastening themselves to a strong local company might find what they’re looking for at Bob’s Ace Hardware in Batesburg-Leesville. Bob’s Ace Hardware has been family-owned and -operated since it was founded in...
