Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 1
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Monday Night Football Betting: Are There Reasons to Back the Underdog Seahawks?
We just enjoyed a Smörgåsbord of action to start the 2022 NFL season -- and we have one more serving left. Although the Sunday Night game wasn't really the most filling course despite the hype heading in, we have some good storylines tonight. Wrapping up Week 1 is...
Pelissero: Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play in Week 2's Thursday matchup
According to Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is "unlikely to play" in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Allen's doubtful Week Two availability, there is reportedly " optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term." Expect Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see a bump in snaps while Mike Williams is an entrenched starter if Allen were to miss time.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker (ankle) out for Week 2 clash with Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out of Week 2's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Butker is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during Week 1's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Butker managed to return to that game but will miss Thursday's clash with the Chargers. Matt Amendola is expected to kick for the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tampa Bay's Julio Jones (knee) absent on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jones was among three Buccaneers' wideouts logging DNPs in Wednesday's practice. If active, expect Jones to log more snaps in replacement for a potential Chris Godwin absence in Week Two's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Jones'...
Russell Gage (hamstring) DNP in Tampa Bay's Wednesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Tampa Bay's receiver group is really banged up after three wideouts logged DNPs and two were limited. Expect Breshad Perriman to step in against the New Orleans in Week 2 if Gage is ruled out. Gage's current...
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) DNP on Wednesday
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' non-participation is not a good sign after he was forced to leave Week One's game in the first quarter. Look for Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Los Angeles Rams' rush defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings.
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 1
Football has never been more back. Week 1 brought us plenty of surprises, fantasy points, and missed field goals. I can't wait for Week 2. Sleeper is an ambiguous term, however. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters.
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (hernia) participates in Wednesday's practice
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (hernia) practiced in full on Wednesday. After today's participation in Seattle's walk-through and practice, the second round running back is on track to make his NFL debut versus a San Francisco 49ers' run defense rated tenth per numberFire's power rankings. Walker's current projection includes...
Michael Pittman (quad) limited for Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's limited session should still keep Pittman on track to play in Week Two's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 13.5 FanDuel point projection, Pittman is currently rated as our WR10 versus a Jacksonville pass defense rated 28th by numberFire's power rankings.
Colts' Alec Pierce in concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pierce reportedly developed concussion symptoms after Week 1's game against Houston. His status is now up in the air for Week 2's clash with the Jaguars. Pierce had 0...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 2
With Elijah Mitchell out, which San Francisco running back should you prioritize off the waiver wire? Is Kadarius Toney a drop candidate? What about Mike Gesicki? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Swift's absence on Wednesday is worth tracking towards his status for Week Two's game against a Washington Commanders' run defense rated 32nd by numberFire's models. Expect Jamaal Williams to lead Detroit's backfield if Swift is inactive on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) logs a limited participation in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was limited on Wednesday. Despite logging just 38 snaps with a rib injury in Week One, Kamara's limited practice keeps him on track to play in Sunday's divisional matchup versus a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense rated first overall by numberFire's power rankings. With a 15.1 FanDuel point projection, Kamara is rated as our RB8 heading into the second week of the season.
Tampa Bay's Mike Evans (calf) dealing with minor injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) practiced with a taped leg on Wednesday. Per Laine, Evans' injury "sounds relatively minor" and the reason why it was taped. With Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury, Evans should operate as Tampa Bay's clear top wideout and is ranked as our WR8 with a 13.6 FanDuel point projection.
Jace Peterson batting seventh for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 9.8 FanDuel points...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) limited Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs listed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) as a limited participant in Monday's practice ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs didn't really practice today, but were required to submit an estimated injury report with their next game coming up on Thursday. Smith-Schuster was dealing with a nagging knee injury during part of the preseason, and it looks like it may bother him into the regular season as well.
