Cariuma Dropped Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall

By Thomas Price
 5 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cariuma

For sustainability and fashion, Cariuma has become a significant force with its lines of sneakers proving to be the best of both worlds. Alongside great collabs with National Geographic and Crooked , several of the in-house designs have been more than worth their salt as well. This is certainly the case with the latest drop from the company. Cariuma’s latest collection is no exception. The Leopard Sneakers collection is a new splash on some of the old favorites that is sure the make the crowd go wild (feel free to groan here). The new Leopard Sneakers are actually just modern twists on several classic sneaker designs from Cariuma including the hi-top and slip-on shoes. Most of the sneakers come with a full leopard print style on the outside that covers most of the top of the shoe, however, there are also pairs that have more subtle styles if you are looking for a more understated look. Like always, Cariuma has placed a massive focus on sustainability these this line as well. For every purchase of the shoes, two trees will be planted in at-risk forest and brush areas in Brazil, the native land of a large portion of the leopard population.

