Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Scarecrow Festival Queen named
Kaley Moser (middle) was selected as the 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen on Tuesday at the Scarecrow Festival pageant. Her attendants were also selected; Aubrey Pfeifer (right) was named first runner-up and Onesti Evans (left) was named second runner-up. The pageant was open to current high school students in Fayette County as well as 2020-2021 graduates. There were 11 contestants in this year’s pageant. Formal pageant judging was held Tuesday at Champions Grill at the Greens Golf Course. The 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen and her attendants will be presented at the opening ceremony of the festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at noon. Make plans now to attend the Scarecrow Festival, Sept. 16-18 in downtown Washington Court House. Come enjoy amusement rides, craft vendors, food vendors, carnival games, live music, 5K & 10K run and so much more.
Record-Herald
WCHCS prepares for homecoming
The Washington Court House City School District is gearing up for another year of homecoming week festivities. This year, the homecoming dance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Several activities are planned for the week of Sept. 19-23 leading up to the dance on Saturday evening. The Blue Lions...
Record-Herald
Locals conquer 9-11 stair climb
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the stair climb in Columbus, a team of 23 helped raise $3,035.80 to benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation programs to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. Chris Wysong, Chief, Wayne TWP Fire Rescue said, “It is an honor to serve the community with others willing to step up and make the trip to the top of this climb in recognition of the fallen. We completed our eighth year ringing the bell to honor 192 of the 343 fallen. The badges are displayed on the firehouse wall to remind us that our community is why we serve.”
Record-Herald
Remembering 9-11
Community members gathered around the gazebo in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 to take part in a remembrance ceremony recognizing the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen addressed the attendees during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Herald
Tri-County Triangle Trail to sponsor community bike ride
On Thursday, Oct. 6, Tri-County Triangle Trail will be sponsoring a community bike ride. At 6:30 p.m., this 14-mile round trip bike event will begin at the Hopewell National Park service parking lot located at 4731 Sulphur Lick Road (corner of Maple Grove Road). From there, participants will make their way to the halfway point, Dairy Cone located on Springfield Street in Frankfort.
Record-Herald
Grim to enter Senior Citizens HOF
COLUMBUS — A local veteran and former history teacher is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim, who lives near Sabina, was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
Record-Herald
Dragons fundraiser softball game this Sunday
The Fayette County Special Olympics will be bringing back its annual fundraiser softball game this Sunday, Sept. 18. The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for equipment, uniforms, and other needs for the Dragons athletes. The Fayette County Dragons softball team will compete against the Fayette County Guns-N-Hoses...
Record-Herald
Boedeker, Chandler reappointed to SSCC Board of Trustees
Governor Mike DeWine recently announced the reappointment of Douglas W. Boedeker, of Washington Court House, and Randy N. Chandler, of West Union (Adams County), to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, both with terms ending May 11, 2028. “I am delighted to see these reappointments,” said Southern State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Washington tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1
The Washington High School tennis team hosted the team from Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 13. Washington won the match, four courts to one. At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Scarlett Studebaker, 6-0, 6-3. At second singles, Sofia Siscoe defeated Allie Crago, 4-6, 6-4,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Herald
Miami Trace tennis defeats Circleville
The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Circleville in a non-conference match Monday, Sept. 12. Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Gracie Riddick, 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Kaylah Higgins, 6-4, 6-1. Caitlin Davis lost at third singles to...
Record-Herald
Braves defeat Lady Lions in three sets
The Logan Elm Lady Braves visited the Washington Lady Lions on Monday evening in a non-conference volleyball matchup. Logan Elm came into the contest at 2-8, while Washington was 0-7. The Lady Braves were able to sweep the Lady Lions in three sets, 25-18, 25-12, and 25-23. Statistically for Washington,...
Record-Herald
Two charged following vehicle pursuit
Two individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including drug possession, following a reported high speed pursuit Sunday in the area of South Glenn Avenue in Washington Court House. While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious vehicle in...
Record-Herald
Panthers shutout Tigers, 4-0
The Miami Trace Panthers boys soccer team hosted the Circleville Tigers Monday, Sept. 12. The game was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 3, but was rained out. With a hint of fall in the air, the Panthers won the game, 4-0. Cole Little got the Panthers on the board...
Comments / 0