Thousands of race fans are expected to populate the roadways in and around Wilkes County for the NASCAR All-Star Race coming to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has already begun the planning process to prepare and execute a traffic safety plan for this major sporting event recently announced for the weekend of May 19-21, 2023. Such an undertaking will involve multiple stakeholders such as NCDOT, NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, and local law enforcement. First Sergeant R.K. Aldridge, supervisor of Troop F, District 2 (Wilkes County), said, “The NCSHP has a long-standing history of traffic management and direction at major events across our state. We will pull from that playbook and also apply lessons learned from the most recent races held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. From a planning standpoint, the sell-out crowd for the recent CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race in August was very beneficial and will help us be even more prepared for the All-Star Race. We are early in the planning stages, but we look forward to the opportunity to assist with this exciting event for our local community and our state.” The public can expect updates on any changes concerning traffic patterns and parking areas prior to the arrival of All-Star Race week in May. The NCSHP and other partners will be working to ensure that traffic and pedestrian patterns are as safe and efficient as possible.

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO