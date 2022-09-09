Read full article on original website
Related
Go Blue Ridge
NC Highway Patrol Prepares for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Race
Thousands of race fans are expected to populate the roadways in and around Wilkes County for the NASCAR All-Star Race coming to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has already begun the planning process to prepare and execute a traffic safety plan for this major sporting event recently announced for the weekend of May 19-21, 2023. Such an undertaking will involve multiple stakeholders such as NCDOT, NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, and local law enforcement. First Sergeant R.K. Aldridge, supervisor of Troop F, District 2 (Wilkes County), said, “The NCSHP has a long-standing history of traffic management and direction at major events across our state. We will pull from that playbook and also apply lessons learned from the most recent races held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. From a planning standpoint, the sell-out crowd for the recent CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race in August was very beneficial and will help us be even more prepared for the All-Star Race. We are early in the planning stages, but we look forward to the opportunity to assist with this exciting event for our local community and our state.” The public can expect updates on any changes concerning traffic patterns and parking areas prior to the arrival of All-Star Race week in May. The NCSHP and other partners will be working to ensure that traffic and pedestrian patterns are as safe and efficient as possible.
Go Blue Ridge
Victorian Inn Blowing Rock comes under New Management
The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announced its new ownership by Stony Point Hospitality. The Victorian Inn is a boutique hotel situated in Blowing Rock North Carolina in the heart of the High-Country. Visitors can step outside and are minutes from the historic downtown as well as unmatched outdoor adventures and performing arts in the region. The popular boutique Inn looks forward to continuing to serve valued guests and remaining a vibrant part of the special community of Blowing Rock. Stony Point has plans for a property refresh and plans to offer birthday and special event packages. As part of the New ownership the rooms will be refreshed with new linens and soft goods. The Inn is a family owned boutique property that gives off an old worldly charm to its visitors. The rooms are provided with all amenities that a person requires to relax and unwind in today’s busy times. For more details visit thevictorianinnblowingrock.com.
Go Blue Ridge
Florida Man Shoots McDonalds Employee in West Jefferson
A shooting transpired on Sunday, September 11 during an altercation between a Florida man and a McDonald’s employee. The event took place in West Jefferson just before 7 PM. The victim whose name has not been officially released was injured after the bullet grazed his knee. Michael Joseph Sokolovsky Junior a 21 year old man from Saint Petersburg Florida has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury going armed to the tear of the people and simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance. Sokolovsky is currently being held under a $50,000 bond at the ash county detention center.
Go Blue Ridge
Yola Coming to the Schaefer Center
The Schaefer Center Presents from App State’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola to Boone on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7pm. The genre-fluid singer-songwriter stops at App State on tour to celebrate her critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore release, Stand for Myself. The New York Times said, “Stand for Myself draws from the same Americana soundbook as Yola’s first record [Walk Through Fire], but it’s also shot through with disco and pop,” and NPR’s All Songs Considered anointed the album “the best soul record of the last 20 years.” Yola is a 2022 four-time Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, and Best Americana Album. For tickets and more information, visit TheSchaeferCenter.org or contact the Box Office at 828.262.4046.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go Blue Ridge
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny
On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
Go Blue Ridge
Gun Burglary in Lenoir
On Friday, September 9th at approximately 4 AM two suspects illegally entered the eBay and guns Too store located on Blowing Rock Blvd in Lenoir. After breaking the front glass door the suspects broke the glass counter cases with small sledge hammers and stole 23 fire arms before leaving the area in a dark colored four-door sedan, possibly a late model Nissan Sentra that could be registered from out of state or potentially a rental vehicle. law-enforcement went over the surveillance video and believe the two suspects are likely thin black males of average height. As investigators continue to gather video surveillance from surrounding areas they hope to further identify the suspects. Investigators with the city of Lenoir Police Department are requesting assistance of the community with identifying the two burglar suspects. Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
Go Blue Ridge
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System gets Huge Donation for New Wing
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has been Raising funds to add a new wing to the Watauga Medical Center. Appalachian regional healthcare foundation president Rob Hudspeth said said when asked that if anyone had a heart attack on a golf course between eight and five Monday through five Friday they would have to be transported to a different hospital luckily with the addition of this new wing that will no longer be necessary. The original goal of raising $12 million has been raised to 20 million due to a campaign challenge from a surprise donor. Mark E. Ricks and his wife Pamela Wright donated $5 million to the campaign but only if they reach the goal of $15 million. for more information on this project and fundraising campaign visit higherelevation.apprhs.org.
Caldwell officials looking for person who intentionally hurt dog, reward offered
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement is asking the public for more information on a person who they believe intentionally hurt a dog and left it to die on the side of the road. Officials say they got a call on Saturday about an injured dog...
RELATED PEOPLE
Go Blue Ridge
Phone Scammer Still Ravaging Watauga County
Someone is impersonating Watauga Sheriffs Office personnel and trying to scam people over the phone. The scammer tells people that they have a warrant out for their arrest that can be repudiated by paying their fine immediately. Since we initially reported on this, the scammer has taken advantage of two more unsuspecting victims, scamming one person out of $3,000 and another out of $3,500. The scammer has the ability to manipulate his caller ID to appear as if coming from the Sheriff‘s Office.
Comments / 0