Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Some ART bus rides could be free for users starting this month
Metrorail riders could soon enjoy free transfers to Arlington Transit (ART) buses. The Arlington County Board this Saturday is set to consider covering bus trips for SmarTrip card users who start their one-way trips on the Metro. This move is part of a broader effort by the county, the region...
arlnow.com
Old VHC building in Glencarlyn slated for possible demolition this fall
A vacant, county-owned building in Glencarlyn could start coming down this fall, pending approval from the Arlington County Board this weekend. This Saturday, the Board is slated to consider awarding a contract to tear down the old Virginia Hospital Center urgent care facility at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road. “If...
arlnow.com
County officials, local residents focus on drunk driving, risky intersections after fatal crash
Drunk driving — the alleged reason why a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last month — is on the rise in Arlington. The fatal crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood has county leaders considering greater emphasis on curbing drunk driving. Neighbors, meanwhile, are asking the county to add more traffic calming measures to combat risky driving, particularly near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
arlnow.com
Explore the world of recycling at Arlington’s Rock-n-Recycle event this weekend
Get ready to “explore the world of recycling” next weekend at the family-friendly Rock-n-Recycle event in Shirlington. The open house, put on by Arlington’s Department of Environmental Services (DES), is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the county’s Trade Center on S. Taylor Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Long-awaited Sparrow Pond wildlife restoration could begin next year
Arlington County is looking to restore and replant a man-made pond along the Washington & Old Dominion Trail starting in 2023. Since it was built between 2001-2002, significant sediment deposits have settled in Sparrow Pond in Glencarlyn Park, harming the wildlife habitat and the water quality. About a decade ago, the county decided to defer cleaning up the sediment and instead, redesign and restore the pond, according to a staff presentation.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Large power outage reported in Clarendon area
Update at 3:20 p.m. — The number of outages is down to just over 600, according to Dominion. Police are in the process of removing cones from intersections with traffic signals that are working again. Earlier: More than 3,500 homes and businesses are currently without power in Arlington due...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arlnow.com
The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.
We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
arlnow.com
County Board to vote on the height of Clarendon parking lot development
The Arlington County Board is finally set to vote this weekend on the potential height of a new development coming to Wilson Blvd between Clarendon and Courthouse. For months, height has been the topic of conversation for the proposed project being dubbed “Courthouse West” at 2636 Wilson Blvd on what is currently a parking lot housing ghost kitchen trailers.
arlnow.com
Home buying seminar: Maximize your home search!
Homeownership is an investment toward building long-term wealth and financial freedom!. However, buying a home, whether it is your first time or not, can be a complex process that calls for expert help. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in the D.C. metro area, is hosting a...
arlnow.com
A quick thank you to our advertisers
Amid the economic uncertainty of 2022, ARLnow’s advertisers (along with members of the ARLnow Press Club) have helped us continue to report on your community. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank those that have advertised with us so far this year (as of Sept. 1). This list includes numerous long-term ad clients, who have supported us for many years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arlnow.com
Flood Watch issued as storms threaten
Arlington, Alexandria, D.C. and other parts of the Washington region could see strong storms and pockets of flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area and is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Forecasters say istorms will likely arrive later this afternoon and may pack...
arlnow.com
Alexandria Symphony presents Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony
Under the direction of Maestro James Ross, the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra launches the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center. ASO presents Beethoven’s unifying and empowering Symphony No. 9 (Ode to...
Comments / 0