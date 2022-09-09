CAL FIRE, Placer Sheriff briefly cite different acreage numbers for Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On the fourth day of the Mosquito Fire, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE reported extremely conflicting acreage numbers due to environmental conditions.

At around 8:30 a.m. the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire had grown to over 25,000 acres, which would be an overnight growth of more than 10,000 acres.

CAL FIRE reported at 9:05 a.m. the fire was at 14,205 acres, a difference of more than 10,000 acres.

Seeing this major discrepancy in size FOX40 contacted CAL FIRE and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for further clarification on the size of the fire.

Shortly after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office updated their social media posts at 9:15 a.m. to reflect the acreage published by CAL FIRE, 14,205 acres.

Looking for further clarification FOX40 again reached out to the sheriff’s office to better understand how they understood the fire to be more than 25,000 acres.

In a 10 a.m. social media post the sheriff’s office stated:

“Unified commanders of the Mosquito Fire have received multiple data sources for the fire perimeter. Due to smoke conditions, FLIR flights have been unable to accurately map the fire perimeter. The current verified acreage if the fire is at least 23,000 acres.”

At 10:06 a.m., CAL FIRE confirmed with FOX40 that the fire was now burning at more than 23,000 acres.

The Mosquito Fire continues to challenge fire crews on the front lines, pilots in the air and fire data collection efforts.

