Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone. The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has...
Prince Harry consoled by airport staff as he boards flight following the Queen's death
Prince Harry appeared to have been consoled by airport staff on Friday morning as he returned to London from Balmoral following the death of the Queen. You can see the footage below:. The Duke of Sussex was pictured boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport as he made...
Royal photographer shares why Prince William invited Harry and Meghan Markle to meet well-wishers
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed why Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet well-wishers on Saturday evening in Windsor. Chatting to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Arthur explained he was surprised not only about Meghan and Harry's presence at the walkabout, but also that King Charles had mentioned them in his first address to the public.
Royal expert reveals King Charles' secret signal that allows him to end a conversation
A royal expert has claimed King Charles has a 'secret signal' for when he wants to end a conversation. For senior members of the royal family, there are plenty of events and engagements each year, where they meet and have conversations with hundreds of people. Apparently, certain royals have special...
The Queen made generous gesture to her most trusted confidant before she died
Queen Elizabeth II gave a generous gift to her most trusted confidant, Angela Kelly, before her passing. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday, 8 September, that Queen Elizabeth had died at age 96, following at 70-year reign. But it has since emerged that before she passed away, the Queen ensured that...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Fans say Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in new TV interview
Gwen Stefani fans have claimed that they're shocked by the appearance of the singer in a new interview. The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker, 52, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Voice, but it was her appearance that got fans talking. Watch the interview here:. The interview...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are expected to be wearing black veils on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of a long-standing tradition. Following the monarch's passing on Thursday 8 September, the Queen's coffin has been transported from her Balmoral Estate in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London.
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death
Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
Prince Harry praised for romantic gesture to Meghan Markle as Fab Four reunite
Prince Harry has been praised for a sweet gesture he made towards his wife, Meghan Markle, after they completed a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 'fab four', as they're formally known, reunited for the first time since 2020 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle.
Prince William and Harry look sombre as they put on a united front behind the Queen's coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry looked sombre as they marched through the streets of London today (14 September) in a procession moving the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. The brothers joined their father, King Charles III, in walking behind the coffin as it was moved to prepare for...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace
The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
Little girl writes tear-jerking letter to the Queen telling her to look out for her great grandma
An eight-year-old child left a heartfelt message for Her Majesty at Green Park following her death last week. Written and signed by Georgie May, the letter asks the Queen to look out for the young writer’s grandma, who died ‘a few months ago’. Dede, Georgie’s great-grandma, followed...
Britney Spears says she prays that her parents 'burn in hell' after 13-year conservatorship
Britney Spears still isn't finished calling out her family on social media after coming out of her 13-year conservatorship - this time claiming that she hopes her parents 'burn in hell'. The pop star has been posting and deleting accusations about her parents, ex-husband, and children on Instagram in recent...
