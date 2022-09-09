ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

UPDATE: Suspects in west Cobb deputy slaying identified

By , criggall, Ben Hendren for the MDJ, Andrew Cicco, Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com, Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, Andrew Cicco
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5to5_0hotfmas00
Christopher Cook, a suspect in the killing of two Cobb sheriff's deputies, makes his first appearance Friday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two suspects in the Thursday night killing of two sheriff's deputies as Christopher Cook, 32 and Christopher Golden, 30.

Cook and Golden will have their first appearance before a Magistrate Court judge at 4 p.m. Friday. Sheriff Craig Owens will host a press conference afterward.

The names of the slain deputies have yet to be released.

Cook was previously named in warrants related to a theft by deception case.

The two deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear in relation to a theft by deception case at a house located at 2474 Hampton Glen Court. The men were accused in a February police report of retrieving jewelry for Golden's uncle and then refusing to return it to him. Cook is accused of pawning some of the items for cash.

The two men do not yet appear in Cobb jail records.

On June 30, two warrants for theft by deception were issued for Cook. In warrants and a police report, Cook and Golden are both listed as living at the house where the shooting occurred.

According to the warrants, in February, Cook sold a yellow gold rope chain, a yellow gold diamond pendant and a white gold pendant chain to Value Pawn and Jewelry on Austell Road, for $425.

But the jewelry, police allege in the warrants, was stolen by Cook himself.

According to a Cobb County police report, Brian Golden, a 54-year-old east Cobb resident, told police that his nephew, Christopher Golden, along with Cook, had stolen jewelry from him worth approximately $18,000.

Brian Golden had been in the hospital due to a health condition, he told police, and had asked Christopher Golden and Cook to pick up jewelry and guns from his home and hold it for safekeeping.

Upon being discharged at the end of January, Brian Golden asked for the items back. Cook gave the guns back, but charged Brian Golden $100 for them, according to the report. The jewelry was never returned, and Brian Golden’s messages went unanswered.

Brian Golden was worried that the jewelry had been pawned for cash. He contacted police “because he has given them enough chances on returning his items,” an officer wrote in the report.

The shooting occurred in the Hampton Glen subdivision near the intersection of John Ward and Irwin roads, close to Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

Owens said at the press conference the suspects were taken into custody peacefully.

According to Owens, the deputies knocked on the door of the home and rang the doorbell, but nobody responded.

“As they were going back to the car, a vehicle drove up, which they assumed was the suspect who lived there. And as they got back out of the car … shots were fired,” the sheriff said.

The shooting brought a massive police response to the neighborhood, including officers from Cobb County, Marietta, Kennesaw, Austell, Powder Springs, Cobb County schools, Georgia State Patrol and a host of metro area sheriff’s offices.

“What words can you say when you lose your family member? And those words don't come easy,” Owens said at the press conference. “But just speaking straight from the heart, I would just say just pray for us, because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”

Comments / 0

Related
eastcobbnews.com

Police: Man arrested after knife threat at East Cobb Wendy’s

Cobb Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife at an East Cobb Wendy’s restaurant Monday night. Anthony O’Bryant Brown, 30, whose booking report says he is homeless, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after the incident at the Wendy’s at 2238 Roswell Road, according to his arrest warrant.
MARIETTA, GA
John Thompson

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Violent Crime#Magistrate Court#Hampton Glen Court
mhstrail.org

Police Chase Goes By Elementary School

A high-speed chase occurred the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7 near in a residential area of Peachtree City and ended in an area of Wisdom Road and Riley Parkway, near Peachtree City Elementary School. The chase was the result of felony shoplifting and was started near the Home Depot on Highway 54 West. The chase neared speeds of 90 mph and ended in the outskirts of a school zone, which was active at the time. Parents were picking up their children at Peachtree Elementary when the chase occurred, but no students, staff, or parents were injured and parents were allowed to continue to pick up their students.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified

The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta couple accused of stealing $1.5M in unemployment scheme

ATLANTA - An Atlanta couple will face the judge after officials say they scammed the system for over $1.5 million in unemployment benefits. Shenita Daniel, 42, and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., 43, are accused of using multiple stolen identities to claim unemployment insurance benefits. Officials say they were able to do this by creating fake employer accounts and registering them with the Georgia Department of Labor.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week

Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
487
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy