UPDATE: Suspects in west Cobb deputy slaying identified

Christopher Cook, a suspect in the killing of two Cobb sheriff's deputies, makes his first appearance Friday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two suspects in the Thursday night killing of two sheriff's deputies as Christopher Cook, 32 and Christopher Golden, 30.

Cook and Golden will have their first appearance before a Magistrate Court judge at 4 p.m. Friday. Sheriff Craig Owens will host a press conference afterward.

The names of the slain deputies have yet to be released.

Cook was previously named in warrants related to a theft by deception case.

The two deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear in relation to a theft by deception case at a house located at 2474 Hampton Glen Court. The men were accused in a February police report of retrieving jewelry for Golden's uncle and then refusing to return it to him. Cook is accused of pawning some of the items for cash.

The two men do not yet appear in Cobb jail records.

On June 30, two warrants for theft by deception were issued for Cook. In warrants and a police report, Cook and Golden are both listed as living at the house where the shooting occurred.

According to the warrants, in February, Cook sold a yellow gold rope chain, a yellow gold diamond pendant and a white gold pendant chain to Value Pawn and Jewelry on Austell Road, for $425.

But the jewelry, police allege in the warrants, was stolen by Cook himself.

According to a Cobb County police report, Brian Golden, a 54-year-old east Cobb resident, told police that his nephew, Christopher Golden, along with Cook, had stolen jewelry from him worth approximately $18,000.

Brian Golden had been in the hospital due to a health condition, he told police, and had asked Christopher Golden and Cook to pick up jewelry and guns from his home and hold it for safekeeping.

Upon being discharged at the end of January, Brian Golden asked for the items back. Cook gave the guns back, but charged Brian Golden $100 for them, according to the report. The jewelry was never returned, and Brian Golden’s messages went unanswered.

Brian Golden was worried that the jewelry had been pawned for cash. He contacted police “because he has given them enough chances on returning his items,” an officer wrote in the report.

The shooting occurred in the Hampton Glen subdivision near the intersection of John Ward and Irwin roads, close to Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

Owens said at the press conference the suspects were taken into custody peacefully.

According to Owens, the deputies knocked on the door of the home and rang the doorbell, but nobody responded.

“As they were going back to the car, a vehicle drove up, which they assumed was the suspect who lived there. And as they got back out of the car … shots were fired,” the sheriff said.

The shooting brought a massive police response to the neighborhood, including officers from Cobb County, Marietta, Kennesaw, Austell, Powder Springs, Cobb County schools, Georgia State Patrol and a host of metro area sheriff’s offices.

“What words can you say when you lose your family member? And those words don't come easy,” Owens said at the press conference. “But just speaking straight from the heart, I would just say just pray for us, because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”