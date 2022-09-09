Documentary Producer-Distributor ZED Unveils Three Ambitious History Projects, Four Environmental Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal.That kernel of wisdom from Elizabeth's passing, the last of many she dispensed during her lifetime, is uncomfortable, even difficult, for the living. The reality of death —...

