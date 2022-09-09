Documentary Producer-Distributor ZED Unveils Three Ambitious History Projects, Four Environmental Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Inside Cutler and Gross: Americana on Screen and Expansion Behind the Scenes
LONDON — Cutler and Gross has maintained its business since 1969, when the company opened its first optician’s office in Knightsbridge. Founders Graham Cutler and Tony Gross offered bespoke frames that quickly grew into a fashion eyewear brand. Cutler and Gross has since become a mecca for artists,...
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Bollywood Film ‘Vikram Vedha’ to Get Wide 100-Country Release (EXCLUSIVE)
“Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. Besides India, the film is releasing in territories where Bollywood films normally release day-and-date, including North America, U.K., the Middle...
The best fall travel deals include Seattle, London and Barcelona
Expedia's latest trends report shows fall travel searches are up 40% year over year.
Queen's reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London's rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East.
With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death
Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal.That kernel of wisdom from Elizabeth's passing, the last of many she dispensed during her lifetime, is uncomfortable, even difficult, for the living. The reality of death —...
‘The Black Guelph’ Review: A Bleakly Compelling Irish Drama of Abuse and Repercussions
In The Black Guelph, John Connors, said to be the first filmmaker to come from the ethno-cultural group called Irish Travellers, dramatizes the blight of childhood sexual abuse, imagining a dense tapestry of hurt in which one boy’s victimization by a priest transforms into enough crime, addiction and anger over decades to wreck a small community. Intriguing characters and elements of crime fiction prevent the film from being a dour slog, but there’s not much hope to be found here, especially for victims who, due to payoffs and court-ordered silence, can never share their trauma with an outraged public. Commercial prospects...
