Good news: Soccer fans’ unique gesture shows what sportsmanship is all about

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Professional soccer players swapping jerseys with opponents at the end of a game is part of the sport's tradition. The custom reportedly started after a match between France and England in 1931, when the French asked the English to swap jerseys to mark their first-ever victory over the game's inventors.

Since then, players have continued to swap jerseys on big occasions or after a particularly hard-fought contest. It's seen as a show of sportsmanship and mutual respect. Traditionally, the exchange is done on the field at the final whistle. Though nowadays, players are encouraged to make the swap back in the players' tunnel.

Any player can swap jerseys with another. Though, curiously, it rarely happens between goalkeepers. Naturally, it's the big stars who end up stripping off most often, handing their jersey to a fellow star on the other team or to a young player eager for a celebrity souvenir.

Among fans, the well-worn tradition is respected. Though the crowd has never been known to follow suit. Until now!

Watch the video to see two fans start what could become a new soccer tradition.

At the recent game between England's West Ham United and Viborg FF of Denmark, two opposing fans broke new ground when they swapped club tee-shirts and a fist bump after the game.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League game 3-0. But in terms of pure sportsmanship, both the fans were winners.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good news: Soccer fans’ unique gesture shows what sportsmanship is all about

