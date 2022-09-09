Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Florida woman arrested for attempting to infect first responders with HIV: Deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman who tried to infect first responders with HIV on Sept. 4. Just after 3 p.m. the sheriff's office received a call directing them to a halfway house on 490 NE 33rd St., dispatchers were told one of the residents appeared to be suffering from an overdose. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived to the house and found Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch.
Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs
An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
bulletin-news.com
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
As police searched for suspects, family and friends of one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park recognized the victim as a local rapper. Monday just after midnight, a gunshot took place next to a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Two men and...
NBC Miami
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
850wftl.com
Police searching for man caught recording woman in Kohl’s
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL– — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught videotaping a woman inside of a Kohl’s store. The victim says she was trying on clothes in the dressing room when...
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
Click10.com
2 suspects at large after bailing out of stolen vehicle in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, authorities confirmed. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen earlier this month out of the Avant community in the area of 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road. Police said detectives...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral. Students who spoke with 7News said the beatdown happened Monday afternoon after...
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
miamitimesonline.com
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime
A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
Man arrested for video voyeurism, filmed women in restroom, investigators say
A man accused of video recording women inside a public restroom at a popular Palm Beach County beach is now behind bars.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade
No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
NBC Miami
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
NBC Miami
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police
A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
