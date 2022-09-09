Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Legion on the week of September 12-16. The Crookston Care & Share is holding its winter coat/clothing giveaway every day this week until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is currently accepting donations for them. The donations are of no cost to anyone and is open for everyone. To learn more about the giveaway, you can call the Crookston Care & Share Center at 218-281-2644.
kroxam.com
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVE LONG-DESERVED WELCOME HOME CEREMONY AT GRAND FORK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The Minnesota and North Dakota Veterans Honor Flight that left for Washington D.C. on Sunday morning returned on Tuesday night to the Grand Forks International Airport, where they were met with cheers, applause, flags, and patriotic music from family, friends, and supporters. The airport was decorated with balloons, banners, and flags to give these mostly Vietnam War veterans a proper welcome home ceremony for potentially the first time, with Grand Forks police vehicles lined up before the airport’s entrance.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS NEGOTIATION/PERSONNEL COMMITTEE DISCUSS SEVERAL PERSONNEL MATTERS FOR UPCOMING SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
The Crookston Public Schools Negotiation/Personnel Committee met to discuss some personnel matters on Wednesday morning in the Administrative Offices Conference Room in the Crookston High School to discuss various items to be brought forward in the next School Board meeting’s Consent Agenda on September 26. Out of State Teachers’...
kroxam.com
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt – Obit
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt, 83, of Ada Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Care Community in Ada. Vaunda Lea was born January 14, 1939, in Carrington, North Dakota to Elmer and Evelyn (Graham) Beach. She grew up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
CLIMAX-FISHER VOLLEYBALL HOSTING WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO – ON KROX
We will have Climax-Fisher Knights Volleyball vs the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies on the air tonight starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m., and the first serve from Climax at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and on 92.1 FM in the Grand Forks & East Grand Forks listening area. You can also listen anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
#7 CROOKSTON GIRLS TENNIS BEATS MOORHEAD AND THEN TRF UNDER THE LIGHTS
The #7 ranked Class A Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team is taking on two solid opponents today at the Crookston High School tennis courts. Crookston beat Moorhead 6-1 and outlasted Thief River Falls 4-3 in a match that took over three hours to complete at the Crookston High School Tennis courts.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE SOUTH 4TH STREET ON THURSDAY FOR TWO WEEKS
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 4th St. at the intersection with Minnesota Ave. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to repair a force main in the area. Residents on S. 4th St. will be able to access their homes from Franklin Ave. The closure will be in place...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE HEARS REQUESTS FOR FUNDS FROM LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston Ways & Means Committee soon met after the City Council meeting to discuss multiple items. The first was a discussion about the Preliminary Tax Levy. Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed and Interim City Administrator Corky Reynolds gave them a summary of what would happen if there was a 25% increase to the tax levy. With all of the departments proposing their budgets over the past few weeks, and if all of the items in all of the proposals were approved by the city, it would be a 37% increase in the tax levy. Reynolds and Lindtwed had met with each department head to have them reduce their budgets to help lower the tax levy to 28% but then lowered it to 25%. He then asked them where they would be most comfortable with a tax levy increase, and they would try to work with the departments and help the city reach that. The council requested that they wished to know what would be cut to have it reach 25% or lower to see if it was a thing they wanted to be cut or not. “The result was a good discussion about the need to reduce expenditures, any possibility to increase revenues but focus on the fact that expenditures need to be reduced,” Reynolds explained. “We brought forth a potential levy of a 25% increase, knowing that the council would want us to look at it again, and they did. They said, “Take another look at how the departments evaluate their needs versus wants,” and we’re aware of that.” Reynolds explained that he would meet with the department heads in separate meetings and individually to see if they could reduce the “wants” to see its results on a proposed preliminary levee. The committee chose to table the discussion for a future meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATES VOLLEYBALL WINS A SET, PROWLERS WIN THE MATCH
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team hosted the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Tuesday night from inside the Crookston High School gymnasium. The Pirates did win a set, but the Prowlers won the match in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13). First Set. The Pirates rattled off seven straight points to...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS SOCCER BATTLES EAST GRAND FORKS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team is 2-2-1 on the season and will be hosting their biggest rival today, the East Grand Forks Green Wave. The Green Wave are off to a fantastic start this season with a record of 4-0-1, and in their most recent match, they defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 8-0. The match will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 3:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM, 105,7 FM, or in the Grand Forks & East Grand Forks area on 92.1 FM. You can also listen anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO TWO-VEHILCE ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF KT ROAD
There’s a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash. More...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeffery Michael Lee, 54, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Alan Orv Weaver, 52, of Rochester, for Disorderly Conduct. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/14/2022 – At 4:01 p.m., the CFD responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS INTERSECTION AT GATEWAY DRIVE AND N. WASHINGTON STREET WILL BE DOWN TO ONE LANE ON WEDNESDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane for eastbound traffic at the intersection with N. Washington St. starting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Crews will be continuing repairs on a water main in the area and allow utility crews to access a manhole in the traffic lane.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE CHASE DOWN SUSPECT INTO DOWNTOWN CROOKSTON PARKING LOT
The Crookston Police Department came into contact with a suspect with outstanding warrants today at 11:15 a.m. in downtown Crookston, who fled from the police immediately when they attempted to approach them. The suspect did not get far and was taken into custody in a parking lot near H&R Block. The suspect then claimed to have trouble breathing, so the Crookston Area Ambulance was called to assist the suspect. The suspect was able to walk to the ambulance on their own power.
Comments / 0