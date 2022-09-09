The Crookston Ways & Means Committee soon met after the City Council meeting to discuss multiple items. The first was a discussion about the Preliminary Tax Levy. Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed and Interim City Administrator Corky Reynolds gave them a summary of what would happen if there was a 25% increase to the tax levy. With all of the departments proposing their budgets over the past few weeks, and if all of the items in all of the proposals were approved by the city, it would be a 37% increase in the tax levy. Reynolds and Lindtwed had met with each department head to have them reduce their budgets to help lower the tax levy to 28% but then lowered it to 25%. He then asked them where they would be most comfortable with a tax levy increase, and they would try to work with the departments and help the city reach that. The council requested that they wished to know what would be cut to have it reach 25% or lower to see if it was a thing they wanted to be cut or not. “The result was a good discussion about the need to reduce expenditures, any possibility to increase revenues but focus on the fact that expenditures need to be reduced,” Reynolds explained. “We brought forth a potential levy of a 25% increase, knowing that the council would want us to look at it again, and they did. They said, “Take another look at how the departments evaluate their needs versus wants,” and we’re aware of that.” Reynolds explained that he would meet with the department heads in separate meetings and individually to see if they could reduce the “wants” to see its results on a proposed preliminary levee. The committee chose to table the discussion for a future meeting.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO