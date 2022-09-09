Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE SOUTH 4TH STREET ON THURSDAY FOR TWO WEEKS
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 4th St. at the intersection with Minnesota Ave. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to repair a force main in the area. Residents on S. 4th St. will be able to access their homes from Franklin Ave. The closure will be in place...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS INTERSECTION AT GATEWAY DRIVE AND N. WASHINGTON STREET WILL BE DOWN TO ONE LANE ON WEDNESDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane for eastbound traffic at the intersection with N. Washington St. starting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Crews will be continuing repairs on a water main in the area and allow utility crews to access a manhole in the traffic lane.
KNOX News Radio
Red River Biorefinery update
The Red River Biorefinery plant in Grand Forks has been hold since spring when it stopped production due to ongoing wastewater issues. City Administrator Todd Feland says he has met with company officials who vow to make the necessary capital improvements to get the operation back up and running. Feland updated the council last night (Monday) on the latest plans including a potential development agreement to get things moving again.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR STUDY
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The council began the meeting with a mayoral proclamation of September 11 to the 17 as National Assisted Living Week. Mayor Dale Stainbrook explained that assisted living residents are still active members of the community, with their past experiences being a vital part of Crookston’s history and that assisted living is a critical long-term care option for older adults and individuals with disabilities. He proclaimed this year’s theme for the week is “Joyful Moments” to highlight the incredible care provided by caregivers and special memories created in the assisted living facilities and encouraged the community to organize activities and events to celebrate. He then invited Cindy Meyer and Valorie O’Connell of Summit Assistant Living forward to grant them a plaque making the week official. Pictures of them with Mayor Stainbrook can be found below-
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Legion on the week of September 12-16. The Crookston Care & Share is holding its winter coat/clothing giveaway every day this week until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is currently accepting donations for them. The donations are of no cost to anyone and is open for everyone. To learn more about the giveaway, you can call the Crookston Care & Share Center at 218-281-2644.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeffery Michael Lee, 54, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Alan Orv Weaver, 52, of Rochester, for Disorderly Conduct. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/14/2022 – At 4:01 p.m., the CFD responded to...
kvrr.com
Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues. A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed. The person...
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO TWO-VEHILCE ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF KT ROAD
There’s a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash. More...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
kroxam.com
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt – Obit
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt, 83, of Ada Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Care Community in Ada. Vaunda Lea was born January 14, 1939, in Carrington, North Dakota to Elmer and Evelyn (Graham) Beach. She grew up...
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATES VOLLEYBALL HOSTS THIEF RIVER FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team will retake the court tonight when they host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a battle of Section 8AA teams. The Pirates are 0-5 on the year and are coming off two losses last week to Red Lake Falls and Sacred Heart. The Prowlers are 4-4 on the season with their most recent play being in the Ada-Borup/West tournament where they went 3-2. The first serve is set for 7:15 p.m. You can watch the match on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue KROX video streams button on our home page, or by going to our YouTube channel. You can also listen on the radio tonight at 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and 92.1 FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kfgo.com
Fire destroys former school building in Walsh County, ND
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more than 5 hours. The school has been closed for more than ten years.
kroxam.com
#7 CROOKSTON GIRLS TENNIS BEATS MOORHEAD AND THEN TRF UNDER THE LIGHTS
The #7 ranked Class A Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team is taking on two solid opponents today at the Crookston High School tennis courts. Crookston beat Moorhead 6-1 and outlasted Thief River Falls 4-3 in a match that took over three hours to complete at the Crookston High School Tennis courts.
theodysseyonline.com
17 Things That Describe A Night Downtown In Grand Forks As Told By ‘The Office’
Let's be real, just about everyone has seen at least one episode of the office. If you haven't, shame on you, it is actually really funny. I finally decided to hop on the band wagon and watch it and I realized just how much laughter I was missing out on. But anyways, Grand Forks is a college town and you can bet that you will run into what feels like everyone you know downtown. The college kids are downtown Thursday through Saturday, and I guarantee that one of these 17 things can apply to your night downtown, if not all of them.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Multiple Reports of “People Fighting”
A Thief River Falls man was cited after multiple people reported “people fighting” over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Querionte Chris Williams, 31 was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to 1305 1st Street West just after 7pm Saturday. According to the report Williams was still...
Comments / 0