The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team will retake the court tonight when they host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a battle of Section 8AA teams. The Pirates are 0-5 on the year and are coming off two losses last week to Red Lake Falls and Sacred Heart. The Prowlers are 4-4 on the season with their most recent play being in the Ada-Borup/West tournament where they went 3-2. The first serve is set for 7:15 p.m. You can watch the match on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue KROX video streams button on our home page, or by going to our YouTube channel. You can also listen on the radio tonight at 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and 92.1 FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO