ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Family fun day Saturday at Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfB3h_0hotf5v000

Bring the family and journey through 100 years of military aviation at Family Fun Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa.

The museum will offer reduced admission of $5 per person or $10 for a family group of four; children 5 and under are free. Special reduced admission is sold at the door only. Annual pass holders are admitted free. For information, call 480-924-1940 or go to azcaf.org .

Adventures and activities include:

  • Aviation technology challenge, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (up to age 12);
  • Basic flight lesson introduction, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.;
  • Docent museum tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and
  • 60,000 square feet of unique war planes and exhibits commemorating vital events and people in history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers

Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

9/11 Ceremonies and Memorial Events Taking Place in The Valley This Weekend

This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States. Many organizations are holding memorial ceremonies to honor the lives that were lost on that terrible day. Here are the memorial events happening around the valley:. WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m. WHERE: Tempe Beach...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New Location

Enjoy a fried chicken sandwich.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. There’s no stopping the progress of fried chicken sandwiches. It is one of the fastest-growing segments of the fast food industry, with new chains popping up as well as current chains expanding at record rates. What was once niche restaurants located in smaller markets has changed, seemingly overnight, all for the betterment of those who love a quality chicken sandwich. And for residents in metro Phoenix, a new location has just opened up in the past week.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun
AZFamily

Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Tempe Healing Field honors victims of 9/11

The 21st-annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is taking place at Tempe Beach Park through Sunday. The Sept. 11 memorial honors those who lost their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. Event chairman Nick Bastian says there is much work that goes into setting up the...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
scottsdale.org

Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood

The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday

PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11

PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
955
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy