Savara Inc. SVRA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the grant of inducement awards to three new employees. On September 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Savara's Board of Directors granted inducement awards to three new employees who recently joined the Company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 190,000 shares of the Company's common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 75,000 shares of the Company's common stock. These equity awards were granted under the Savara Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO