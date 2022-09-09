Read full article on original website
'I'm An Aggressive Buyer' Of Income Real Estate, Billionaire Says, Anticipating 'A Lot' Of Inventory This Year
If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 5.6%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile.
