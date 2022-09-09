ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 5 days ago
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Ochs, who had a senior leadership role in the far-right group Proud Boys, traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, where he stayed in a hotel with DeCarlo, who traveled there from Texas, according to court documents. The two of them then attended the rally at the Ellipse the next day.

After the rally, they marched to the Capitol and threw smoke bombs at the police line, before entering through the Senate wing doors.

The Department of Justice also said that DeCarlo wrote "Murder the Media" on a door while Ochs recorded it. "Murder the Media" was the name of their social media channel. DeCarlo also took a pair of plastic handcuffs from a Capitol Police duffel bag.

Ochs was arrested the day after the insurrection in Honolulu while DeCarlo was arrested on Jan. 26 in Texas. They are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

More than 870 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more than 265 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

Those prosecuted include Joshua Pruitt, a member of the Proud Boys, who was sentenced to 55 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the attack. A trial in that case was delayed, and the Justice Department proposed jury selection to begin in December.

A former New York Police Department was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, the longest sentence given to any defendant so far stemming form the insurrection.

Comments / 109

empath
5d ago

Does anyone know what the are proud of??? Proud to be racist ? Proud to be traitors to the US? What are they proud of?

Reply(22)
68
...
5d ago

Two clowns flew to DC from Hawaii to catch serious charges that will affect them until the end of time. Twiddle dee and Twiddle dumb. 🤡🤡

Reply(5)
30
Charles Fleming
5d ago

Federal agents get all these Confederate put their treasonous in prison...long time Florence Colorado super Max would serve them well

Reply(8)
25
