Read full article on original website
Related
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Buys Nearly $7M In This Sapped Bitcoin-Linked Stock — Also Picks Up Shares In CareDx
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has bought over 100,000 shares of Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ, valued at over $6.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The purchase happened through the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The purchase comes at a time the stock has lost...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Benzinga
Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
MICT MICT shares increased by 8.4% to $0.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million. Minim MINM stock increased by 6.66% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. Tuya TUYA shares moved upwards by 6.36% to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Sunrun Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Benzinga
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
After-Hours Alert: Why IronNet Stock Is Plunging
IronNet Inc IRNT shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results, announced a management transition, and withdrew its guidance. Fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.6 million missed average analyst estimates of $7.55 million, according to Benzinga Pro. IronNet reported a quarterly net loss of...
Tuesday's Market Bloodbath Hit The Top 10 Richest People Where It Hurts: Here's How And How Much
A market sell-off on the heels of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data Tuesday saw the broader U.S. markets post their worst day year-to-date in 2022. Here’s a look at how the market collapse impacted the wealth of the richest people in the world. What’s Happened: Tuesday marked the...
Why Velo3D Stock Is Rising After Hours
Velo3D Inc VLD shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers. Kevton's purchase represents one of the largest ever with Velo3D from a contract manufacturer and will make Kevton one of the top suppliers of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0