Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL (the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Sunrun Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
After-Hours Alert: Why IronNet Stock Is Plunging

IronNet Inc IRNT shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results, announced a management transition, and withdrew its guidance. Fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.6 million missed average analyst estimates of $7.55 million, according to Benzinga Pro. IronNet reported a quarterly net loss of...
Why Velo3D Stock Is Rising After Hours

Velo3D Inc VLD shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced that Kevton Technologies had purchased seven of the company's Sapphire printers. Kevton's purchase represents one of the largest ever with Velo3D from a contract manufacturer and will make Kevton one of the top suppliers of...
