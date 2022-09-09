ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGVWm_0hoteDrM00

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

The court sided Thursday with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters.

The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting.

Promote the Vote 2022 has said that the initiative will help ensure that every state voter’s voice is heard.

Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud. In Michigan and elsewhere, the GOP has pushed stricter rules around voting and repeated former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump lost the state and the presidency to Joe Biden.

Promote the Vote asked the court to order a state elections board to certify the measure for the Nov. 8 ballot after the Board of State Canvassers voted along party lines on Aug. 31 not to do so. The four-member board's two Democrats said the initiative should be on the ballot, while its two Republicans said it should not.

The Republican members and other opponents said some of the language on the petitions was unclear, and Michigan GOP spokesman Gus Portela called it “a dangerous proposition.”

Promote the Vote argued it submitted more than enough signatures to meet the 425,000-signature requirement to be certified, and called opponents' arguments against it “frivolous.”

All four board members voted Friday to put the measure on the ballot, following the Supreme Court's directive.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Fetterman agrees to Oct. 25 debate with Oz in Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Wednesday that he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate, coming two weeks before the general election, follows weeks of cajoling by Oz, who has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Abortion ban legislation adds to political challenge for GOP

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — Don Bolduc didn't have much time to celebrate winning the Republican nomination for Senate in New Hampshire on Wednesday before he and other swing-state GOP candidates were on the defensive. A conservative retired Army brigadier general, Bolduc insisted during the Republican primary he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
WDBO

Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state's constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

Fetterman, Oz agree to Oct. 25 debate, but feud over terms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Wednesday that he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, although the men feuded about its terms in what has become a flashpoint in the high-stakes campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

Florida flies "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WDBO

California launches website promoting abortion services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#State Supreme Court#Absentee Ballot#Election Fraud#Promote The Vote 2022#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
WDBO

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WDBO

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Then a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
OAK GLEN, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy