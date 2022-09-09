ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight big for Nate Diaz bout

By Nolan King, Ken Hathaway
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev came in way heavy ahead of his scheduled UFC 279 main event bout.

Contracted to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the official weigh-ins Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This, minutes after Diaz made weight at 171 pounds.

Chimaev didn’t seem too bothered by the number as he flexed and said, “That’s not bad.”

Multiple sources informed MMA Junkie in the lead-up to Chimaev’s appearance there were weight cut issues ongoing. The UFC weigh-in show also alluded to a potential miss frequently throughout the stream.

It is unclear how the promotion plans to proceed at this time.

While there’s no official word on the situation, MMA Junkie has learned the promotion has a backup plan in order and is working to finalize it, though it involves multiple parties agreeing to a change in circumstances.

One source told MMA Junkie that Nate Diaz has “no interest in fighting someone over 171 pounds” at this time.

UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

