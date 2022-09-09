ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis deputy arrested on theft charges

A Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Beauregard Parish. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge allegedly involving items taken from a friend’s camper.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Deridder, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Deridder, LA
County
Vernon Parish, LA
Vernon Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

9/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, 2924 SJB Carter Lane — drug possession; disturbing the peace. Bond: $11,500. Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 20, 2314 Lake St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $50,000. Selene Marie Brady, 52, 210 N....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Bennett
Lake Charles American Press

Human remains found in Beauregard Parish

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
OAKDALE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Paul James#Violent Crime#American Press#Judicial District Court
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kenner homicide suspect captured in Vinton

A Kenner man wanted in a fatal Sept. 3 shooting in a convenience store parking lot has been arrested in Vinton. Oswaldo Dacuhna was arrested Friday for homicide in the death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, also of Kenner. Quiroz was shot twice and later died at a local hospital. Police...
VINTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

MANHUNT HAS ENDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

(Near Vowells Mill)-A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning, Sept. 12, has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, Sept. 13, a concerned citizen called NATCOM...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
Lake Charles American Press

Turnaround principal hired for LaGrange

Corwin Robinson has been hired as the new turnaround principal for LaGrange High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Shannon LaFargue announced at Tuesday’s meeting. LaFargue said Robinson has already toured the facilities and plans to meet with administrative staff on Sunday, to ensure he can begin his tenure...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Worker in DA’s office arrested for theft

A Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office employee was terminated and arrested Monday morning after an internal audit found discrepancies. Wendy Myers, a former traffic secretary, has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony theft between $1,000-$5,000. District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Bethany Bryant said...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy