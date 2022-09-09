Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
kalb.com
Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment
Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis deputy arrested on theft charges
A Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Beauregard Parish. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge allegedly involving items taken from a friend’s camper.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Found Guilty of the Murder of Her Boyfriend During an Argument
On September 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office reported that on September 10, 2022, Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur, Louisiana was found guilty as charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. During an argument in 2021, Monic shot and killed her then-boyfriend. Monic’s sentencing will take...
Lake Charles American Press
9/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, 2924 SJB Carter Lane — drug possession; disturbing the peace. Bond: $11,500. Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 20, 2314 Lake St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $50,000. Selene Marie Brady, 52, 210 N....
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KPLC TV
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
Lake Charles American Press
Kenner homicide suspect captured in Vinton
A Kenner man wanted in a fatal Sept. 3 shooting in a convenience store parking lot has been arrested in Vinton. Oswaldo Dacuhna was arrested Friday for homicide in the death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, also of Kenner. Quiroz was shot twice and later died at a local hospital. Police...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
MANHUNT HAS ENDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
(Near Vowells Mill)-A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning, Sept. 12, has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, Sept. 13, a concerned citizen called NATCOM...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
Lake Charles American Press
Turnaround principal hired for LaGrange
Corwin Robinson has been hired as the new turnaround principal for LaGrange High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Shannon LaFargue announced at Tuesday’s meeting. LaFargue said Robinson has already toured the facilities and plans to meet with administrative staff on Sunday, to ensure he can begin his tenure...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles American Press
Worker in DA’s office arrested for theft
A Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office employee was terminated and arrested Monday morning after an internal audit found discrepancies. Wendy Myers, a former traffic secretary, has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony theft between $1,000-$5,000. District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Bethany Bryant said...
