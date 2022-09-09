Read full article on original website
Tax-the-Rich Dynamics Are Different This Time
There’s a ditty that captures Californians’ attitudes about taxes: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”. It explains why California voters are usually willing to impose new taxes on the state’s most affluent residents and why the state has, by far, the highest income tax rates of any state, topping out at 13.3%.
Farmworkers Impacted by Drought Will Get $1,000 a Month if Newsom Signs Bill
Gov. Gavin Newsom will decide on a bill that would give supplemental aid to farmworkers affected by a drought that is taking a heavy toll on farms. Senate Bill 1066, introduced by Valley Democrat Melissa Hurtado, passed the Legislature and went to Newsom’s desk on Sept. 6. “As California...
Can Superagencies Crack California’s Housing Logjam?
An acute shortage of housing, particularly for low-income families that must devote much of their paltry incomes to rent, is clearly one of California’s most pressing and vexing issues. The Legislature passes laws and appropriates billions of dollars and state officials rag on local governments to become more accommodating...
