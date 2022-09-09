ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker and Warnock will debate; Sen. Graham stuns GOP with federal abortion ban

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. 1. The debate over debating is over: Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock have confirmed they will debate together. The two Black men vying for Georgia's Senate seat will face off in Savannah...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana

The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Karoline Leavitt wins Republican primary in New Hampshire

Former Trump press staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire's first congressional district, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Leavitt, 25, is only the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first time the eldest Gen Zers are eligible to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, where 25 is the minimum age to serve.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

