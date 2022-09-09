Read full article on original website
Study finds Georgia electric car charging network is on track to support growth
LISTEN: A study analyzed charging needs across the Unites States based on projected electric vehicle sales. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on how things are looking for Georgia. —— A nationwide analysis from the Fuels Institute analyzed how many electric car charging stations states are likely to need by 2030...
Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity
ATLANTA — A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity. Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas. “It’s our belief we...
GPB evening headlines for September 13, 2022
A tough day on Wall Street highlights inflation fears but housing prices are beginning to plateau, at least in some Georgia markets. Emory University experts say a new booster shot recently authorized could help stem Covid-19 activity in the fall and winter. Georgia attorney and legal analyst Page Pate has...
Walker, Warnock finally agree on U.S. Senate debate in Savannah
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will share the stage at least once before the election. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports on the latest update with debates. The controversial debate about debates in Georgia's nationally watched U.S. Senate race is over — for now — with both Sen. Raphael...
A Georgia man sues a freight rail company. He says he was fired for reporting safety violations
A Southeast Georgia man has filed a federal lawsuit against a major freight rail corporation, claiming that he was fired in part for reporting safety violations to federal regulators. In a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, Chase Highsmith of Waycross says that...
Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss
If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65 million dedicated to fighting pandemic learning loss, hiring new guidance counselors and recruiting teachers. In a Monday speech outlining his top education priorities for next year’s legislative session, Kemp said he...
California sues Amazon, alleging its policies cause higher prices everywhere
California sued Amazon on Wednesday, accusing the company of pushing sellers and suppliers into anticompetitive deals that lead to higher prices, including at rival online stores. The lawsuit, filed by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, focuses on the way Amazon — the largest online retailer — deals with third-party merchants,...
Political Rewind: Walker and Warnock will debate; Sen. Graham stuns GOP with federal abortion ban
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. 1. The debate over debating is over: Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock have confirmed they will debate together. The two Black men vying for Georgia's Senate seat will face off in Savannah...
A judge temporarily blocks an Ohio law banning most abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks' gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
Georgia leads the nation with most COVID-19 cases as variant-specific booster becomes available
LISTEN: Infectious disease experts with Emory University say Georgia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 infections. But a new booster shot, recently authorized by the FDA, should help. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 40%, infectious disease experts say.
The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana
The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
Anti-abortion groups are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
HOUSTON — On a summer day in a quiet neighborhood outside Houston, Pam Whitehead is sitting at the kitchen table of a split-level home, taking calls from women who are pregnant and need help. "We were preparing for this in advance," Whitehead says. "We knew this was coming, we...
How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
Carnivorous plant’s grisly last meal found during Georgia elementary class dissection
One of Georgia’s notorious meat-eating plants surprised a group of elementary school students by revealing its last meal — a lizard — was still in the process of being digested. The discovery was made as a regretful state biologist was dissecting a carnivorous pitcher plant. “During a...
Mary Peltola, first Alaska Native elected to Congress, will be sworn in today
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Democrat Mary Peltola will be sworn in as a member of Congress. But Monday morning she was talking to reporters in front of a locked door to what was Congressman Don Young's office, across the street from the U.S. Capitol. "I don't have keys yet,"...
Tuesday is the final day for primary contests before November. Here's what to watch
The 2022 primary season comes to a close Tuesday. While nominees in other states have hit the campaign trail gearing up for November, voters in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will decide on their picks with fewer than two months to go until the general election. Perhaps the most-watched...
Here are the key primary election results from Rhode Island
Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including for governor and a U.S. House seat. Polls in Rhode Island close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Tuesday is the final day for primary contests before November. Here's what to watch. September...
Karoline Leavitt wins Republican primary in New Hampshire
Former Trump press staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire's first congressional district, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Leavitt, 25, is only the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first time the eldest Gen Zers are eligible to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, where 25 is the minimum age to serve.
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats. Polls must open at 11 a.m. or earlier and cannot close before 7 p.m. ET. See results for Rhode Island, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
