Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cigna Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna. Looking at options history for Cigna CI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Altria Group Whale Trades For September 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Broadcom?

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) short percent of float has risen 3.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Cryptocurrency EOS Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has fallen 5.2% to $1.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $1.64 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for EOS over the past...
