ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8xk7_0hotbv9L00

Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.

We’re of course talking about the rumor we heard about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen possibly splitting .

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently took off a few days from preseason training, hinting at personal reasons.

“I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s--t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process,” the sports star told reporters in late August during an exhibition finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

READ MORE: ‘Hot mama’ See Gisele strike a pose for this magazine in Miami

According to widespread media reports, Bundchen is not happy that Brady decided to unretire and bolted away for some Me Time in Costa Rica.

After returning to Florida, the 42-year-old supermodel was seen at Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, on Sunday.

It’s not unusual that a mom goes somewhere with her kids sans hubby, and we’re hoping that their marriage isn’t on the rocks. But still we have to wonder, if they do indeed decide to separate, who will get the multimillion ecomansion on Indian Creek Island?

Brady and Gisele plunked down $17 million for a plot in so-called Billionaires Bunker over two years ago; recent pics on Daily Mail show that the massive thing is still being built.

The massive property looks big enough for both of them. And probably could fit your family, too.

Another telltale sign of the couple’s alleged “rough patch?”

Bundchen is not set to attend her husband’s first regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday, People reports.

“It feels very different this year than last year... She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” an insider told the media outlet. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here [and] that seems weird.”

Comments / 11

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Aventura, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Gisele Bundchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#At T Stadium#The Indianapolis Colts#Daily Mail
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy