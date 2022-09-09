ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Food Lion Feeds donates $1,000 to Blacksburg senior living center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One charity is showing love to a Blacksburg senior living center. The Warm Hearth Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide food for seniors in need. Warm Hearth Village is a senior living home in Blacksburg. About one-third of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Construction of 3D printed homes in Pulaski delayed

PULASKI, Va. – A project to build 3D-printed homes in Pulaski has been delayed. The company, Alquist, was expected to build 200 3D printed homes in Virginia, with two of those to be built in the New River Valley – making it the largest 3D printing project in the world.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities

ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club
WSLS

Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing

ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close

ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Two arrested in Clifton Forge church break-in

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany and Covington Sheriff’s Offices arrested two individuals after a break-in at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 6. Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault were arrested on Friday, Sept. 9 in connection to the incident on Douthat Road, authorities say. The two have...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy