FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
‘We will guide you’: Rescue Mission of Roanoke welcoming those who may be displaced due to hotel closing
ROANOKE, Va. – With the Days Inn on Orange Avenue closing soon, there is a concern for some people experiencing homelessness who stayed there because of the affordable prices. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has already welcomed some guests who used to stay in hotels, like the Ramada and...
WSLS
Food Lion Feeds donates $1,000 to Blacksburg senior living center
BLACKSBURG, Va. – One charity is showing love to a Blacksburg senior living center. The Warm Hearth Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide food for seniors in need. Warm Hearth Village is a senior living home in Blacksburg. About one-third of...
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
WSLS
Alleghany County celebrating 200 years of history and economic development
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County is gearing up for its big Bicentennial Celebration. There is going to be a festival at Mountain Gateway Community College, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. To mark the big milestone, the festival will have kid’s games, food vendors, a beer...
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
WSLS
Construction of 3D printed homes in Pulaski delayed
PULASKI, Va. – A project to build 3D-printed homes in Pulaski has been delayed. The company, Alquist, was expected to build 200 3D printed homes in Virginia, with two of those to be built in the New River Valley – making it the largest 3D printing project in the world.
WSLS
Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities
ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
WSLS
In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
WSLS
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
WSLS
Two Alleghany County schools see impressive improvement in SOL scores
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two Alleghany schools have made impressive gains in their testing scores. Sharon Elementary School and Edgemont Primary School (now Jeter-Watson Elementary School) outperformed schools across the state in Standards of Learning (SOL) score gains. Sharon Elementary saw SOL rates jump by 13 points in the...
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
WSLS
Campbell County schools closer to opening new school after facing supply chain issues
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – It’s all hands on deck to complete the new Rustburg Middle School, which we’re told is the first secondary school built in Campbell County in 40 years. Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator, said the current building located next door is falling apart.
WSLS
‘I feel like it’s my purpose:’ Roanoke cancer survivor advocates, educates about childhood cancer late effects
ROANOKE, Va. – Beating the odds, then helping others do the same. That’s the story of Roanoke county native, Juanita Prada who is a survivor of childhood cancer. Prada was just 10 years old when she got sick in 2003. “My diagnosis was pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,...
WSLS
Martinsville City schools installs window security films to slow down potential intruders
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – School safety is a top priority for all school districts, and some are taking extra steps to make sure students and staff are safe. This year, Martinsville City Public Schools added additional measures to their layered safety approach – they have installed window security films.
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
WSLS
Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
WSLS
Two arrested in Clifton Forge church break-in
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Alleghany and Covington Sheriff’s Offices arrested two individuals after a break-in at the Immanuel Baptist Church on Sept. 6. Matthew Bancroft and Madajah Shinault were arrested on Friday, Sept. 9 in connection to the incident on Douthat Road, authorities say. The two have...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WSLS
False Fall: Combo of cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons continues
ROANOKE, Va. – For some, Wednesday morning is the coolest weather we’ve felt in roughly three months. Some would argue it’s worthy of long sleeves or a light jacket early on. As sunshine takes over (along with some fair weather cumulus clouds), we’ll see temperatures rise close...
