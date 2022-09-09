Read full article on original website
Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District awards Pump Station Project
BLFWD awarded Thibodaux company, Sealevel Construction, the new Pump Station Project that will be located t the head of Bayou Lafourche. The project was awarded after years of planning, designing, securing funds, extensive permitting, and public bidding. While more information on the project is forthcoming, n mobilization is scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.
Non-Profit Fundraises to Assist Lafourche Parish Shrimper
Following a request by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, New Orleans Chef Amy Sins and the non-profit Fill the Needs have started a fundraiser for a Lafourche Parish shrimper in response to news reports that thieves targeted his stranded boat. The storm surge...
Kayak and paddle board rentals available on Bayou Lafourche
Friends of Bayou Lafourche announced that Bayou Lafourche now has kayaks and stand up paddle boards (SUPs) at the Nicholls Bayou-Side Park available to rent. Single kayaks, paddle boards, and a tandem kayak are available for two hour, four hour, or full-day increments, and includes your boat, a paddle, and a life jacket.
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
CPRA announces September outreach meetings across the coast for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Louisianans have the opportunity to learn about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast at a series of upcoming outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). The goal of these meetings is to reintroduce CPRA, the master plan, and...
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter asking for community support
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that its shelter is filled to capacity and they are in desperate need of foster and adoption families. In addition, TPAS is asking for donations of new, or gently used toys and blankets, and powdered puppy milk replacer to meet the needs of their maxed out facility. Donations can be made by dropping items off at the shelter or by mail at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA 70359.
South Lafourche Bridge Open to Marine Traffic, Closed Indefinitely to Vehicular Traffic
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Galliano (Tarpon) Lift Bridge, known locally as the South Lafourche Bridge, will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to mechanical issues. Emergency maintenance repairs are underway, but there is no time frame for vehicular traffic to...
Donate gently worn glasses to Chiasson Eyecare Center
Chiasson Eyecare Center is accepting donations of gently worn eyeglasses. The eyesore center is asking owners of eyeglasses that are used, unwanted, or no longer needed, to stop by the center located at 900 N. Canal, in Thibodaux to make a donation. Donors can drop off their eyeglasses with a...
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Sr. Rosario Endowment created to provide for children at St. Lucy’s Child Development Center
Of a great many casualties in our area due to COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Area Children’s Foundation and the Louis Infant Center, unfortunately, had to close their doors this past June. Houma attorneys Mike and the late Louis St. Martin’s vision years ago was for a home for small toddlers and young children who were unable to be placed in a foster home. However, with the continued lack of government funding and budget cuts at the state and federal levels, the sustainability of the home became difficult in recent years.
HPD announces DWI checkpoint for Wednesday
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Houma Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma. Please partner with the Houma Police Department in keeping our roadways safe. Don’t Drink and Drive. These operations are being funded through grant money received from the Louisiana Highway...
Lafourche Public Candidate Forum scheduled
A public candidate forum has been scheduled for several races that will be on the November ballot in Lafourche Parish. These races include: Louisiana Court of Appeals, First Circuit, Division D; District Judge, 17th JCD, Division A; Lafourche Parish School Board districts. The forum is being hosted by the Lafourche...
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
Overturned tractor-trailer causes two-hour traffic delay in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a traffic delay Monday morning in the Valentine community in Lafourche Parish. The tractor-trailer overturned near Joe Brown Road. State police are on the scene and said Louisiana Highway 308 will be closed between the Belle Vue Bridge and the T-bois...
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Week with Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center
National Women’s Health and Fitness Week kicks off on September 25, encouraging women across the country to focus and prioritize their physical health. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is celebrating the special week, September 25- October 1, with a health event for all women. The fitness center will host its...
Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and TVFD honored the first responders of 9/11
The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department joined forces to host a 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb and a One Mile Walk to Remember at John L.Guidry Stadium yesterday, September 11, 2022. “We honored the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve others. We would like to thank Chief Justice John Weimer, Captain Nathan Richard, SFA President Grant Dupaty, Nicholls State University and all the participants,” reads a statement from the The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association.
