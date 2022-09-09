Of a great many casualties in our area due to COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Area Children’s Foundation and the Louis Infant Center, unfortunately, had to close their doors this past June. Houma attorneys Mike and the late Louis St. Martin’s vision years ago was for a home for small toddlers and young children who were unable to be placed in a foster home. However, with the continued lack of government funding and budget cuts at the state and federal levels, the sustainability of the home became difficult in recent years.

