kezi.com
12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash
WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
kqennewsradio.com
Roseburg man arrested for alleged harassment
A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in the 500 block of Southeast Sykes Avenue in Roseburg. A Roseburg Police report says that the 28-year-old man pulled a woman from his vehicle after she broke the door handle. The man allegedly held the 28-year-old woman down and forced the broken door handle into her mouth, telling her to “eat it” according to the police report.
kqennewsradio.com
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
clayconews.com
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
kqennewsradio.com
SPRINGFIELD MAN DIES IN CRASH NEAR ELKTON
On Monday, at about 5:00 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38, just east of Elkton. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound SUV, operated by 59-year-old Agustin Ambriz, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
kezi.com
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
kezi.com
Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. -- A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
kqennewsradio.com
Weekend dump truck crash sends two to hospital
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up on Highway 38 near Reedsport on Saturday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, a 1980 Ford dump truck was heading westbound towards Reedsport around 1:15 p.m., towing a flatbed trailer with a passenger car loaded on top. The operator of the dump truck, a 65-year-old Glide man, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle when trying to get back on the highway.
nbc16.com
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
kezi.com
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
kpic
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
kezi.com
Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
kezi.com
Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 9.14.2022
This morning we discussed the new downtown Roseburg parking situation with Community Development Director Stuart Cowie. Listen back to this podcast to learn more!
kqennewsradio.com
UPCOMING STEWART PARK DRIVE BRIDGE CLOSURE
Officials with the City of Roseburg have announced that the Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for two days next week to allow for inspection work. During the planned closure on Tuesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, September 21st, the jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River.
kpic
Student reports suspicious incident; followed by an adult male on the way to school
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday morning, September 9, Eugene Police units responded to Roosevelt Middle School for a suspicious person report. A 13-year old who attends the school reported that they were being followed by an adult man in a van, who offered the child a ride. The child refused and contacted school authorities, who contacted police.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. two men were involved in a verbal altercation over a fence between their residences in the 800 block of Southeast McClellan Avenue. One of the men went to the other man’s residence where the disagreement escalated to being a physical altercation.
