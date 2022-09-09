ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash

WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
kqennewsradio.com

Roseburg man arrested for alleged harassment

A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in the 500 block of Southeast Sykes Avenue in Roseburg. A Roseburg Police report says that the 28-year-old man pulled a woman from his vehicle after she broke the door handle. The man allegedly held the 28-year-old woman down and forced the broken door handle into her mouth, telling her to “eat it” according to the police report.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man charged for speed racing, DUII

An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPRINGFIELD MAN DIES IN CRASH NEAR ELKTON

On Monday, at about 5:00 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38, just east of Elkton. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound SUV, operated by 59-year-old Agustin Ambriz, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead

ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte

EUGENE, Ore. -- A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Roseburg Police Report#Southeast Mosher Avenue
kqennewsradio.com

Weekend dump truck crash sends two to hospital

Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up on Highway 38 near Reedsport on Saturday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, a 1980 Ford dump truck was heading westbound towards Reedsport around 1:15 p.m., towing a flatbed trailer with a passenger car loaded on top. The operator of the dump truck, a 65-year-old Glide man, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle when trying to get back on the highway.
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 9.14.2022

This morning we discussed the new downtown Roseburg parking situation with Community Development Director Stuart Cowie. Listen back to this podcast to learn more!
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UPCOMING STEWART PARK DRIVE BRIDGE CLOSURE

Officials with the City of Roseburg have announced that the Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for two days next week to allow for inspection work. During the planned closure on Tuesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, September 21st, the jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. two men were involved in a verbal altercation over a fence between their residences in the 800 block of Southeast McClellan Avenue. One of the men went to the other man’s residence where the disagreement escalated to being a physical altercation.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy