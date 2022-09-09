Read full article on original website
HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during fight inside her home in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman says she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a fight inside her home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The fatal shooting was reported Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
KSAT 12
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
Police need help finding missing 62-year-old woman last seen leaving Morehouse Lane in NW Houston
Have you seen this woman? Let's help Deborah Lee back home. Police say she was last seen in northwest Houston. Here's her description.
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? 2 men in red Dodge Charger sought in shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police have released photos of a possible suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a convenience store in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday evening. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the...
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston
Police said Lincoln Williams has been found safe.
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
Click2Houston.com
Person pulled out of Brays Bayou after a crash in SE Houston, police say
A person was said to have been pulled out of a bayou on Sunday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into the water, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the crash took place in the 6113 Gulf Fwy near Griggs Road around 6 p.m. Police were able...
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
